The Kangaroos can now enjoy their spring break.
For 13 years, Killeen struggled to return to the playoffs, but despite its best efforts, the achievement was continually elusive.
Friday, however, the postseason drought came to an end.
Needing a victory to secure the position, the Kangaroos capitalized, producing a 1-0 win against visiting Belton in the District 12-6A finale to edge out fifth-place Bryan by a single point.
And it did not take long for the Kangaroos to jump ahead.
After Belton produced several unsuccessful shot attempts, Killeen senior midfielder Uriel Gomez Vargas gathered the ball and delivered a 20-yard shot from outside the left hash mark that slipped past the goalkeeper, and the goal held.
The teams went scoreless for the final 33 minutes of the half despite each team creating opportunities.
Led by Gomez, the Kangaroos finished with five shots on goal in the half, while the Tigers saw multiple throw-in and corner-kick scenarios result in narrow misses, including several in the final five minutes of the half, when Belton dominated possession.
Both teams continued to go back and forth in the second half, but neither could connect, partially due to strong play from Killeen goalkeeper James Wilson. The senior made multiple critical saves during the match’s final 10 minutes, when the Tigers were furiously attempting to tie the score.
As a result, for the first time since 2009, the Kangaroos are preparing for a bi-district matchup.
Killeen (11-9-2, 8-4-2) will face Duncanville (17-2-3), which has not lost a contest since Jan. 15, on either March 24, 25 or 26. In preparation, the Kangaroos will play a warm-up contest against Salado on March 21 after spring break concludes.
Killeen’s last trip to the playoffs was as a Class 4A program and ended with a 2-0 loss to Austin Lanier in the first round.
District champion Temple had 35 points to finish atop the standings, while Copperas Cove totaled 29 points to earn the second seed in the Bulldawgs’ first trip to the playoffs in 22 years. The Tigers (10-8-2, 8-4-2) ended the season in a tie with Killeen after each scored 27 points, but Belton owned the tiebreaker.
FINAL 12-6A BOYS SOCCER
y-Temple 11-1-2 (35 pts)
x-Copperas Cove 7-3-4 (29)
x-Belton 8-4-2 (27)
x-Killeen 8-4-2 (27)
Bryan 6-2-6 (26)
Ellison 2-8-4 (12)
Harker Heights 3-11-0 (9)
Shoemaker 1-13-0 (3)
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 6, Harker Heights 0
- Copperas Cove 2, Temple 2, Cove wins shootout 9-8
- Ellison 3, Shoemaker 0
- Killeen 1, Belton 0
End of Regular Season
