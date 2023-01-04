Nearly four weeks after learning senior guard and leader Kailan Hatten would be lost for the season with multiple knee injuries, the Killeen Lady Roos are growing into their new identity.
Taleiyah Gibbs scored 33 points and the host Lady Roos held off Shoemaker 59-53 on Tuesday in a battle of teams looking to remain unbeaten in District 22-5A.
Killeen (8-12, 4-0 22-5A) has won five of its last seven after a 3-10 start, when the team learned Hatten's absence would be permanent.
"It definitely hurt, her going down for us." Lady Roos coach Jennifer Graham said. "But the other kids, they stepped up."
And Hatten is still doing what she can to lead the team.
"Her being here gives these kids that energy," Graham said.
Tyanna Simpson added 18 points for Killeen. Julia Jurewicz (six) and Sumayah Wright (two) were the only other Lady Roos to score.
Sophia Edwin led Shoemaker (14-8, 3-1) with 18 points. Kenyjah Richards added 14. Iyanna Billups had 10 despite missing most of the second half after picking up four fouls in the opening half.
There were five ties and six lead changes. Neither team led by more than six in the first three quarters of a 40-40 stalemate. But the Lady Roos opened the final period on an 8-1 run and Shoemaker never got closer than two the rest of the way. Killeen went 10-of-14 at the foul line to close out the win.
The Lady Roos finished the game 29-of-40 from the stripe.
Billups picked up her fourth foul in the final minute of the first half with Killeen leading 21-20. She didn’t return until the 5:31 mark of the final quarter with Killeen up 47-41. She had a steal and layup and knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Lady Wolves within 50-48 before fouling out at the other end of the floor with 2:39 remaining.
"Shoemaker's a helluva team," Graham said. "They go hard all the time. We knew we had to try to slow down the pace."
Gibbs, a 6-foot Howard signee who is as comfortable in the paint as she is on the wing, scored inside and out, posting up for baskets and knocking down both of the team's 3-pointers. She was 13-of-15 at the foul line and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Gibbs put back her own miss to start the 8-1 surge in the fourth quarter. She added a trey from the right wing on the next trip down the floor for a 45-41 lead. Jurewicz capped the run with three foul shots.
Gibbs posted up for two easy back-to-baskets inside to start the game and the Lady Roos made their first four shots for an 8-2 lead.
Billups capped a 9-2 Shoemaker run with a layup and three-point play off a steal from Madyson Mitchell and the Lady Wolves took their first lead at 11-10.
The teams combined for just three baskets in the second quarter on 29 shots as the Lady Roos maintained their one-point first-quarter lead (14-13) at halftime (23-22).
Richards opened the third quarter with three straight baskets, the last a triple, in an 11-5 run to give the Lady Wolves their biggest lead, 33-28. But Killeen scored five straight to tie it and the teams battled back and forth the rest of the period.
Killeen shot just 32% (14 of 44) from the field, but outrebounded Shoemaker 45-29, including 20 offensive boards.
Shoemaker was 18-of 53 (34%) from the field and won the turnover battle 19-12.
Killeen travels to Lake Belton on Friday while the Lady Wolves host Ellison, which also began the night in first place. The Lady Roos are set to host Ellison next Tuesday.
