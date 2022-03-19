It was not the crispest of days for the Ellison defense or pitching staff Friday night, and Killeen capitalized in a 25-3 rout.
The Kangaroos broke out for nine runs in the second and fourth innings and two runs each in the first and third innings.
A majority of the Killeen runs came via wild pitches, passed balls, hit batsmen, bases on balls and errors.
The Kangaroos (4-10, 2-0 12-6A) drove in just a handful of their 25 runs Friday evening.
In the second inning, already up 5-0, Killeen’s Jerryn Pettijohn ripped a single up the middle through the Ellison defense. Pettijohn’s single scored Connor Beeman and Bryce Prince.
One batter later, Keymoni Coleman ripped a triple over the center fielder’s head, scoring Pettijohn. Coleman scored seconds later when the relay throw from the outfield went into the Killeen dugout.
In the third inning, Killeen’s Dominic Constanttineau singled up the middle, driving in Prince.
Two innings later, with the Kangaroos playing some of the bench, Jaxson Bonnett singled, scoring Coleman.
Eight of the nine players in Killeen’s starting lineup scored at least once. Courtesy runner Colton Deloach scored three runs on starting catcher Jack Mellon’s behalf.
Ellison (0-14, 0-2) got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Trailing 13-0, Micah Casson walked, and D’Angelo Allison advanced to third base. With Nathan Kidwell at the plate, Casson stole second, and Allison scored on a bad throw to the shortstop on the steal attempt.
A couple pitches later, Kidwell slapped a double to right field, driving in Casson.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Kyler Saunders led off for the Eagles, drawing a walk. Saunders scored two batters later when Allison reached on an error on a popup that neither Killeen’s shortstop nor second baseman could get under.
Things got off to an inauspicious start for Kidwell, who got the nod to start the game on the mound for the Eagles. Kidwell plunked Killeen’s first two batters on his first two pitches of the game, setting the tone the rest of the way.
12-6A BASEBALL
Bryan 2-0
Harker Heights 2-0
Killeen 2-0
Belton 1-1
Copperas Cove 1-1
Ellison 0-2
Shoemaker 0-2
Temple 0-2
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 18, Belton 2, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 12, Shoemaker 0, 6 innings
- Harker Heights 7, Temple 3
- Killeen 25, Ellison 3, 5 innings
