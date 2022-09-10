Killeen High's Jakobe Deloach rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns and the Kangaroos rallied from an early punch on the nose to beat Cleburne 23-7 on Friday in the team's District 4-5A-D1 opener in Cleburne.
The winless Yellowjackets (0-3) scored on the first play of the game as Will Sledge hauled in a 76-yard touchdown pass from Landry Shields.
They didn't score again.
Deloach answered with TD runs of 12 and 25 yards and the Roos (2-1) led 14-7 at halftime.
Killeen's James Garcia blocked a Cleburne punt in the third quarter for a safety to increase the Roos' lead to 16-7.
De'Van'Te Johnson scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Ruben Menchaca's third extra point capped the scoring.
Johnson finished with 95 yards on the ground. Tekoree Landours added 94. The Roos finished with 398 rushing yards.
The Roos won easily despite four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles. They have already matched last season's win total in head coach Josh Sadler's first season.
Cleburne was picked off twice, including one by the Roos' Jaeshaun Peyton. Cleburne quarterback Landry Shields completed just five of 21 passes.
The Yellowjackets were held to 211 yards of total offense, more than a third of that coming on the opening play.
Killeen will take its bye in the nine-team league next Friday before hosting Granbury on Sept. 23. Cleburne faces Granbury next Friday.
KILLEEN 23, CLEBURNE 7
Killeen 7 7 2 7 — 23
Cleburne 7 0 0 0 — 7
First quarter
Cle — Will Sledge 76 pass from Landry Shields (Anthony Terronez kick), 11:39.
Kil — Jakobe Deloach 12 run (Ruben Menchaca kick), 8:20.
Second quarter
Kil — Deloach 25 run (Menchaca kick), 11:53.
Third quarter
Kil — Safety, James Garcia blocked punt, 5:41.
Fourth quarter
Kil — De'Van'Te Johnson 6 run (Menchaca kick), 10:17.
TEAM STATISTICS
Kil Cle
First downs 25 9
Rushes-Yards 53-398 26-90
Passing Yards 27 121
Total Yards 425 211
Cmp.-Att.-Int. 4-11-2 5-21-2
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Punts-Avg. 2-42.5 5-31.8
Penalties-Yards 7-40 10-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Killeen, Deloach 21-149, Johnson 14-95, Tekoree Landours 8-94, Roderick Norman 6-34, Raymond Howard 2-18, Chris Vargas 1-4, Kardae Hicks 1-4. Cleburne, Jayshaun Scales 11-45, Landry Shields 7-20, Logan Schroyer 4-14, Jaygen Wells 3-7, Dorian Potter 1-4.
Passing — Killeen, Norman 4-11-2-27. Cleburne, Shields 5-21-2-121.
Receiving — Killeen, Landours 2-13, Howard 1-8, Hicks 1-6, Tekoree Landours 2-13. Cleburne, Schroyer 3-26, Sledge 2-85.
Records — Killeen 2-1, 1-0 4-5A-D1. Cleburne 0-3, 0-1.
Box score courtesy A.J. Crisp, Cleburne Times-Review
