Regardless of the race, the result was always the same for Michaela Mouton.
Displaying the speed responsible for propelling her into last season’s state meet, Killeen’s standout sprinter won a trio of gold medals while helping the Lady Kangaroos defend their home track by capturing last week’s Killeen ISD Relays team championship.
Racing at Leo Buckley Stadium, Mouton placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.19 and complemented the performance with wins in the 400 (55.52) and 800 (2:18.64).
Killeen’s prowess on the track did not end with Mouton, though, as the Lady Kangaroos earned gold medals in the 400 (47.66) and 800 (1:42.13) relays to go along with Naomi Sanders’ first-place time of 12.28 in the 100.
Thanks in part to the showings, Killeen totaled 112 points to edge out Harker Heights (104) for the title.
Led by returning dual state qualifier Keonna Otis, who won the shot put (40-7) and discus (146-6) gold medals, the Lady Knights had five event wins.
Ella Perry was first (5:12.07) in the 1,600 in addition to placing second (11:31.34) in the 3,200 and third (2:28.11) in the 800, while Tyana Hymes won the 300 hurdles in 46.34 and Harker Heights’ 1,600 relay team won in 4:02.41.
Additionally, Kailynn Denney medaled in two events (2nd, 1,600, 5:41.10; 3rd, 3,200, 12:17.56) for the Lady Knights, who also saw Treasure Bethea place second (58.89) in the 400.
Despite the showings, it was not enough.
The Lady Kangaroos complemented their first-place finishes with four other top-three outings. Raven Clark (300 hurdles, 49.04), Abigail Mouton (100, 12.41) and Beautiful Robinson-Thompson (discus, 99-8) were each second, while teammate Karma Bell, who was fifth (33-2) in the shot put, was third (94-9) in the discus.
Lake Belton followed in the team standings, finishing third with 77 points to lead four teams within 20 points of each other.
Outside of champion Killeen and Harker Heights, the Lady Broncos were the only other team in the field to emerge with multiple gold medals. Abigail Rydberg won the pole vault by clearing 11-6, and Layloni Watson won the 100 hurdles in 15.72 for Lake Belton.
Rounding out the field, Ellison was fourth with 67 points to narrowly beat out Shoemaker (64) and Temple (57), while Chaparral (26) and Belton (20) were seventh and eighth, respectively.
Lady Tigers distance runner Olivia Brillhart was responsible for the field’s only other gold medal, winning the 3,200 in 11:23.15.
Along with placing second in the 800 (1:45.25) and 1,600 (4:07.70) relay races, Kera Harvey was second in the 800 with a time of 2:22.23 for the Lady Eagles, who also had D’Angeleigh Dombkowski finish third (5:48.10) in the 1,600.
The Lady Grey Wolves were among the top three in all three relays, claiming a silver medal with a time of 48.57 in the 400 relay while placing third in the 800 (1:45.48) and 1,600 (4:09.54) to go with individual medals from Aaliyah Rogers (2nd, shot put, 34-6½) and Aniya Lee (3rd, 400, 59.89).
Chaparral’s top showings came from Alysse Wilson (shot put, 34-1) and the 400 relay team (49.21), which each placed third.
Additional area athletes to place in the top three include the Lake Belton trio of Taylor Love (2nd, pole vault, 9-6), Alexandria Lewis (3rd, 100 hurdles, 16.46) and Maranda Armstrong (3rd, 300 hurdles, 49.65),
Belton’s Jane Gauntt (3rd, pole vault, 9-6) and Temple’s Saniyah Richardson (2nd, 200, 25.03; 3rd, 100, 12.43), Leann Holmes (2nd, 100 hurdles, 16.43) and Sidney Johnson (3rd, 200, 25.80).
