Though Friday’s game between the Killeen Lady Kangaroos and the Shoemaker Lady Grey Wolves ended with an eight-point margin, 54-46, in favor of the Roos, the game had a much different feel to it.
Fans from both teams showed up in force at Shoemaker High, giving the gym a raucous and rowdy playoff feel.
Star players responded in kind as well.
Up 47-44 with just a few minutes to play and momentum favoring Shoemaker, Killeen’s Julia Jurewicz did what coach Jennifer Graham said she does best: rebound.
“Julie’s a middle blocker for our volleyball team, so that’s what she does,” Graham said after the game. “She’s gonna jump; she’s gonna get the ball.”
Following a miss from one of her teammates, Jurewicz snatched an offensive rebound, followed by another and another as her two putback attempts were unsuccessful. Finally, star guard Taleiyah Gibbs grabbed an offensive board of her own and put it in. Converting a three-point play thanks to a Shoemaker foul on the play, Gibbs gave Killeen a 50-44 lead, quashing the final hopes the Lady Grey Wolves had of coming back.
With the win, Killeen grabbed a share of first place with Shoemaker and Ellison at 9-2 in 22-5A. The Lady Roos also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with a district sweep of the Lady Wolves. Both teams, and Ellison, clinched a playoff spot with Lake Belton’s win over Waco on Friday.
Gibbs finished the game with 21 points, pacing the Lady Roos.
At the line moments later, Gibbs couldn’t convert the back end of a pair of free throws, but Jurewicz swooped in and put the miss back, giving Killeen a nine-point lead at 53-44.
The battle on the glass is where Shoemaker coach Kellen Hearn said his team fell short Friday evening.
“We didn’t rebound the basketball like we needed to (in order) to go ahead and kind of close that gap and pull it off,” Hearn said.
A plethora of missed shots by both teams led to gaudy rebound numbers for the Lady Roos, who unofficially out-rebounded Shoemaker 47-21. Jurewicz finished with 17 boards.
When it appeared Killeen had the game in hand in a 16-point third quarter, back stormed the Lady Grey Wolves, stretching a 10-0 run between the third and fourth to get back to within five points at 40-35.
“I just told them we’re not out of it,” Hearn said of his message to his team between the quarters. “We’re never out of a ball game. We just had to make a few adjustments (and) make some corrections on defense.”
In the fourth, nine straight points from Madyson Mitchell and four straight from Sophia Edwin helped the Lady Grey Wolves cut the Killeen lead to two at 46-44 with a couple of minutes to play.
A suffocating Killeen defense, as well as four missed shots from the free-throw line for the Lady Wolves, prevented Shoemaker from scoring until around 2:45 left in the quarter, when Alexia Westmoreland found Mitchell in low for an easy bucket.
Five points from Killeen later, including a 3-point bomb from Gibbs, Shoemaker took off on its run.
During a crucial timeout in the fourth quarter, Graham told the Lady Roos with a fiery passion to keep their heads up.
“This is Shoemaker. This is what Shoemaker does,” Graham said she told her players. “They go on spurts. And the spurts aren’t three to five points; it’s eight points, 10 points.”
Telling her players they could not let off the gas, Graham said she watched her message click with them.
“I allowed them to fight through it themselves, so that they can get through it,” Graham said. “A lot of times, you hear people, ‘Call a timeout. Call a timeout, coach.’
“But the kids got to get through that themselves, too.”
To get them through, seven players scored for Killeen. Following Gibbs’ 21 were Tyanna Simpson (15), Jurewicz (7), La’Niya Underwood (5), Shawnta Thomas (3), A’mya Brooks (2) and Sumayah Wright (1).
Despite the loss, Hearn said he is proud of how his team fought in the final two quarters.
“Every time we come out, they want to play hard, they want to give it their all and they want to win every single game,” he said. “That’s the beautiful part about this group is they expect to win every single time, so they fight tooth and nail to the very end to try to win every single ballgame. That’s all I can ask.”
Four players scored for Shoemaker Friday. Edwin led the way with 15, followed by Mitchell with 12, Iyanna Billups with 10 and Kenyjah Richards with nine points.
Both teams have three games remaining.
Killeen plays Lake Belton at home Tuesday before traveling across town to Ellison on Feb. 3 and hosting Belton on Feb. 7.
Shoemaker plays at Ellison on Tuesday before hosting Waco University on Feb. 3 and traveling to Waco High on Feb. 7.
22-5A GIRLS BASKETBALL
x-Ellison 9-2
x-Killeen 9-2
x-Shoemaker 9-2
Chaparral 5-6
Lake Belton 5-6
Waco 5-6
Belton 1-10
Waco University 1-10
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 41, Waco University 30
- Ellison 59, Chaparral 29
- Killeen 54, Shoemaker 46
- Lake Belton 64, Waco 49
REMAINING SCHEDULES
ELLISON: vs. Shoemaker , vs. Killeen, at University
KILLEEN: vs. Lake Belton, at Ellison, vs. Belton
SHOEMAKER: at Ellison, vs. University, at Waco
REMAINING SCHEDULES
CHAPARRAL: at University, vs. Waco, at Lake Belton
LAKE BELTON: at Killeen, at Belton, vs. Chaparral
WACO: vs. Belton, at Chaparral, vs. Shoemaker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.