Heading into Friday night's District-12-6A match up with the Killeen Lady Kangaroos, the third-place Temple Tem-Cats knew moving up in the standings was unlikely. What they wanted to avoid altogether, though, was moving down.
At the end of the night, the Tem-Cats remained in third, but the results weren't exactly what they wanted, playing to a scoreless tie in regulation and falling in penalty kicks, 3-1, in a finish that was played without spectators.
The Tem-Cats (6-6-4, 5-4-3) entered the contest with 18 points, eight behind second-place Bryan and one ahead of the fourth-place Lady Kangaroos. The penalty kick victory by the Kangaroos (5-4-3 in district) puts each squad at 20 points with two matches remaining on their regular-season slate.
Temple's Alexis Willis and Killeen's Lillian Hogan converted their attempts into scores to start the penalty kicks, but Temple struggled from there. Ariana Jones' shot went wide right, and both Jessica Martinez and Sophia Castillo had their shots ricochet off the crossbar, with the latter clinching the win for the Roos after Sarai Mizzell and Maddy Nickerson scored on their shots prior to Temple's third miss.
The penalty kick period was played without spectators, as was the final 26:10 after a ruckus involving players and spectators broke out after the ball went out of bounds. The game was delayed for almost an hour as coaches, administrators and peace officers took control of the situation and debated how to proceed.
The end result was initially the removal of several fans and a red card on Temple. Administrators decided shortly later to clear the stands completely before play resumed.
The Tem-Cats were the more aggressive team on offense. In the opening half, they took eight total shots, while Killeen settled for one.
The best opportunity for the Tem-Cats in the opening half came off a series of corner kicks starting in the 20th minute. The first two resulted in shots by Alexis Willis. Her first was cleared by Killeen's defense and Killeen keeper Ashlyn Miller got a hand on the second to steer it wide.
Martinez had a clear look after the third corner kick, but her shot sailed high and over the goal to finally give the Lady Kangaroos the possession.
The Lady Roos lone shot in the opening half never had much of a chance of going in as it was taken from near midfield, which Temple keeper Grace Mungia casually scooped up.
In the second half, Temple's Emily Diaz got off a clean strike in the 67th minute, which was saved by Miller. Temple's Ariana Jones intercepted the ensuing goal kick and had a clean breakaway, but her shot into the heavy wind from just outside the penalty box sailed to the left of a diving Miller.
Diaz got off another attempt with 28 minutes to play from the right of the penalty box off a dropped-ball. Shortly after the Lady Roos took over possession and got to the other side of the field, the ruckus broke out.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 7, Shoemaker 0
- Bryan 9, Ellison 1
- Harker Heights 2, Copperas Cove 1
- Killeen 0, Temple 0 (Killeen wins on penalties 3-1)
