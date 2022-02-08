The Lady Kangaroos have no control over their playoff fate.
After stumbling to a 3-5 start in District 12-6A, Killeen surged into playoff contention, winning four of its next five games. Now, the Lady Kangaroos enter tonight’s regular-season finale versus Ellison as perhaps the hottest team in the district after defeating two-time defending champion Harker Heights 43-40 on Saturday.
Despite all the recent success, though, Killeen could still miss the postseason again.
Hosting the Lady Eagles, who dethroned the Lady Knights and claimed the district title with a 51-36 victory against Belton on Saturday, an upset might not even be enough.
Fifth-place Killeen (7-6) sits one game behind the Lady Tigers and Temple for the final playoff berth.
While the Lady Kangaroos are in a must-win situation, they also need either the Tem-Cats or Belton to lose to have an opportunity.
Killeen split the season series with both Belton and Temple.
Completing their part of the scenario will be difficult enough for the Lady Kangaroos, though.
The Lady Eagles emphatically captured the district title, defeating Harker Heights and Belton by double digits last week to clinch their first championship in four years.
GIRLS
HARKER HEIGHTS AT TEMPLE: After losing just two district games in two seasons, the Lady Knights (9-4) are coming off consecutive defeats and trying to regain some momentum before beginning the playoffs against a state-ranked opponent.
Guaranteed to play No. 1 DeSoto, No. 5 Cedar Hill or No. 7 Duncanville in the bi-district round, Harker Heights cannot afford to be in slump. While the Lady Knights possess the talent, they must rediscover the rhythm responsible for guiding them to nine victories in their first 11 district games.
Temple (8-5) will not fall easily, though.
The Tem-Cats defeated Harker Heights 39-37 in the first round, and by sweeping the series, they would leapfrog the Lady Knights in the standings, potentially finishing second.
BELTON AT BRYAN: Like the Lady Knights, Belton (8-5) is desperate to bounce back from a 2-3 run and find consistency as it looks to end a five-year playoff absence.
Luckily, the odds are on its side.
The Lady Tigers close the regular season against the district’s worst team, looking to build on a nine-point,
57-48, victory against the Lady Vikings in the first round, and although a victory would be the best-case scenario, it is not absolutely necessary.
While a win clinches a playoff berth, at worst, a loss leaves Belton tied with Killeen and/or Temple.
BOYS
COPPERAS COVE AT SHOEMAKER: The Grey Wolves fell by one point, 64-63, against Temple on Saturday, dropping the two teams into a tie for fourth place in the district standings with identical 5-6 records.
Now, Shoemaker needs to make up for the loss in order to remain on track for a playoff appearance.
Along with the Wildcats, the Grey Wolves must contend with Bryan, which is situated within one game out of fourth place with three contests remaining in the regular season.
Shoemaker’s schedule is favorable though. Following tonight’s game, the Grey Wolves will be tested by Belton on the road before closing at Bryan in a potential swing game for the final seeds.
BRYAN AT NO. 22 BELTON: The Tigers (10-1) have plenty to play for as they attempt to collect their 10th consecutive victory and inch closer toward a district championship, but the outcome has weight for others as well.
Should Belton be victorious, Shoemaker and Temple could be the real winners. A Vikings loss would elevate Shoemaker’s and Temple’s chances of capturing one of the district’s final two playoff berths.
With the Tigers and No. 23 Harker Heights already qualified, a Tigers’ win tonight helps relieve the logjam of four teams within two games of each other.
TODAY'S BOYS SCHEDULE
District 12-6A
- Bryan at No. 22 Belton
- Copperas Cove at Shoemaker
- Killeen at Ellison
- No. 23 Harker Heights at Temple
District 6-4A
- Glen Rose at Gatesville
- Lampasas BYE
District 19-4A
- Jarrell at Salado
- Burnet at Lake Belton
District 19-3A
- Florence BYE
TODAY'S GIRLS SCHEDULE
District 12-6A
- Belton at Bryan
- Shoemaker at Copperas Cove
- Ellison at Killeen
- Temple at Harker Heights
District 6-4A
- No. 16 Glen Rose at Gatesville
- Lampasas BYE
District 19-4A
- Jarrell at Salado
- Burnet at Lake Belton
District 19-3A
- Florence BYE
