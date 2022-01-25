Taleiyah Gibbs knew Killeen had potential. Now, the Lady Kangaroos are proving it.
Since the District 12-6A schedule opened, Killeen has consistently been positioned around the middle of the eight-team field, continually flirting with both making and missing the playoffs. With six games remaining in the regular season, however, the Lady Kangaroos were in danger of extending their two-year
postseason absence, sitting at 3-5.
But the mood is changing.
Killeen used a 14-4 outburst in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 59-51 win against visiting Belton on Tuesday, earning its second consecutive victory and evening its district record while remaining just outside the playoff picture entering the final two weeks of the regular season.
Following the game, the Lady Kangaroos’ standout junior admitted her team is erasing any lingering doubts about its potential.
“It is extremely reassuring to come out and get a win like this against Belton,” Gibbs said. “This gives us the confidence to know exactly what we are capable of.
“We’ve always known what we could accomplish, but this helps prove who we are to everybody else.”
Killeen (15-15, 5-5) was in control for most of the contest, holding a 9-4 advantage at the conclusion of the first quarter before the Lady Tigers rallied, recording seven of the game’s next nine points to tie the contest 11-11.
Gibbs scored eight of her game-high 19 points in the second period, and Killeen took a narrow 25-22 lead into halftime before Belton earned just its second cushion of the contest behind a scoring surge.
After falling into a 32-27 hole, the Lady Tigers posted nine unanswered points with Ayanna Jones’ driving layup creating a 36-32 lead.
It would not last, though.
The Lady Kangaroos responded with six consecutive points and never trailed again as freshman guard Arianna Jennings, who had a game-high-tying four assists, helped secure the outcome by scoring 10 of her dozen points in the fourth quarter. She was one-of-seven from the floor through the first three quarters.
“She’s young,” Killeen head coach Jennifer Graham said, “and she just wants to win basketball games, but a lot of times, she allows emotions to get the best of her. Then, suddenly, she’ll snap out of it and turn into a monster, and that is exactly what she did tonight.
“It is a blessing to have someone like her to complement our big scorers.”
Gibbs contributed six points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Kangaroos’ lead swelled to 57-44 after Belton pulled within three points, 43-40, and teammate Tyanna Simpson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Additionally, Killeen junior forward Julia Jurewicz had nine points, four rebounds and four
blocks.
The production helped spoil a team-high 16-point performance from Jones, while Lillian Small had 15 points, and McKenna Maddux had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for Belton.
The second consecutive defeat moves the Lady Tigers further from a potential district championship after they were situated in a three-way tie for first place just one week ago. Furthermore, Belton (12-14, 6-4) must find a way to bounce back against Temple on Friday after the Tem-Cats won the initial encounter 38-35.
On the other hand, Killeen is concerned with maintaining momentum instead of creating it.
The Lady Kangaroos host struggling Bryan on Friday before traveling to Shoemaker and concluding the regular-season schedule against district elites Harker Heights and Ellison.
While success will not come easily, Gibbs knows what is necessary.
“We just cannot take our foot off the gas,” she said. “We have to continue working hard and just keep pushing.
“We still have a lot more work to be done, and we can’t ease up.”
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ellison 8-2
Harker Heights 8-2
Belton 6-4
Temple 6-4
Killeen 5-5
Copperas Cove 3-7
Bryan 2-8
Shoemaker 2-8
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Ellison 54, Shoemaker 44
- Harker Heights 50, Bryan 47
- Killeen 59, Belton 51
- Temple 52, Copperas Cove 34
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan at Killeen, 7 p.m.
- Ellison at Copperas Cove, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Shoemaker, 7 p.m.
- Temple at Belton, 7 p.m.
