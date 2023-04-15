Killeen produced an impressive performance at the District 22-5A meet last week, claiming eight event championships to go along with four more top-three finishes.
Despite the success, it was not enough to emerge from Belton’s Tiger Stadium with the team title.
Lake Belton completed the meet with 24 top-five showings — 11 more than the Lady Kangaroos — en route to 154 points, which was only slightly more than Killeen’s 143 total.
Michaela Mouton was responsible for three of the Lady Kangaroos’ gold medals, winning the 400-meter run in 53.79 seconds and the 800 in 2:13.73 before helping the 1,600 relay team post a winning time of 3:52.61. She was joined by teammates Aniyah Grant, Aaliyah Barnes and Raven Clark.
Mouton’s 400 time shattered a 27-year-old school record of 54.2 held by Quanta Anderson.
Barnes also placed first in the 100 (12.36) and 200 (24.57) and was third (17 feet, 7¼ inches) in the long jump.
Beautiful Robinson-Thompson accounted for Killeen’s only other individual win, hurling the discus 110-9, but on the track, the Lady Kangaroos won the 400 relay (47.80) and 800 relay (1:43.19) with Naomi Sanders, Aniyah Grant, Abigail Mouton and Penelopea Darby comprising the 400 quartet and J’Nay Duncan, Clark, Darby and Abigain Mouton making up the 800 foursome.
Needing to place in the top four to advance to Thursday’s area meet at Lake Belton against District 21 qualifiers, Sanders was second in the 100 (12.76) and 200 (25.76), while Abigail Mouton was third (12.77) in the 100 to earn berths.
The Lady Broncos had three athletes crowned district champion as Layloni Watson won the triple jump (37-0), Allie Uzzell won the shot put (34-4) and Abigail Rydberg won the pole vault (12-0), beating out teammate Taylor Love, who was second (9-6).
Watson was also second in the long jump, clearing 17-9¾, third (16.59) in the 100 hurdles and was one-fourth of Lake Belton’s third-place 800 relay team, working with Riata Schoepf, Elianna Watson and Emily Bachicha to post a time of 1:44.16.
Bachicha also raced with Maranda Armstrong, Nylah Berrian and Chelsie Miller in the 1,600 relay, placing second (4:02.12), and she found individual success with a third-place finish in the 200 (26.09). Miller was third (2:24.58) in the 800 and fourth (1:00.46) in the 400, and Armstrong was third (49.07) in the 300 hurdles.
Mackenzie Batey (2nd, shot put, 33-3), Madison Lux (2nd, discus, 107-0), Sydni Cartwright (3rd, high jump, 5-0), Alexandria Lewis (4th, 100 hurdles, 16.65), Emmi Lloyd (4th, 300 hurdles, 50.56) and Trinaty Pearson (4th, discus, 103-8½) also advanced to the area meet for the Lady Broncos.
Accumulating 94 points, Ellison finished in a distant third as Assiah Howard had the team’s lone gold medal, winning the 100 hurdles in 15.30.
Howard also joined Candcie Graham, Vizshae Spiller and Keanna Sinegal-Scales to place fourth (49.87) in the 400 relay. Sinegal-Scales was also part of the Lady Eagles’ 800 relay team with Ka-Ren Cannie, Samantha Harvey and Zoe Parker that was second (1:43.88), and Ellison’s 1,600 relay team of Samantha Harvey, Aubree Jones, Lillianna Lecounte and Kera Harvey was third (4:04.35).
Kera Harvey also had a pair of second-place finishes in the 400 (58.57) and 800 (2:21.29), matching teammate D’Angeleigh Dombkowski, who was second in the 1,600 (5:42.91) to go along with a third-place showing in the 3,200 (13:01.42).
Chaparral earned a pair of gold medals from Trinity Brown (long jump, 17-11¼) and Mikayla Strayhorn (300 hurdles, 47.57) and placed fourth overall with 75 points, beating out Shoemaker (70), Belton (57), Waco (22) and Waco University (2).
Additionally, Strayhorn was second (15.94) in the 100 hurdles and was part of the Lady Bobcats’ third-place 400 relay team (49.28) with Jynasis Hasty, Taniya Burke and Brown, who was second (36-9½) in the triple jump and third (59.34) in the 400.
With fourth-place finishes, Burke (100, 12.84; 200, 26.57) and Hasty (long jump, 16-9½) qualified for area in other events as well.
Belton distance runner Olivia Brillhart won two events (1,600, 5:22.82; 3,200, 11:55.03), and Shoemaker high jumper Angelique Gonzalez cleared 5-2 to place first.
Also advancing to the area meet are Chaparral’s Alysse Wilson (3rd, shot put, 32-6½), Shoemaker’s Finley Hunting (2nd, 3,200, 12:37.53; 3rd, 1,600, 5:45.16), Ny’Arah Armstrong (3rd, triple jump, 34-9¼) and Alahna Daniels (3rd, discus, 106-9), Ellison’s Asia Zachary (4th, high jump, 4-10), Jene Ackee (4th, shot put, 32-5) and Aubree Jones (4th, 800, 2:26.00) and Belton’s Breia Finnell (2nd, 300 hurdles, 48.07), Jane Gauntt (3rd, pole vault, 9-0), Kaitlyn MacDonald (4th, 1,600, 5:55.29; 4th, 3,200, 13:07.76) and Laila Page (4th, pole vault, 8-6).
Furthermore, Shoemaker’s 400 and 800 relay teams and Belton’s 1,600 relay team qualified.
The Lady Grey Wolves saw Aniya Lee, Armstrong, Michelle Griffin and Sophia Edwin place second (48.70) in the 400 relay, while Shaunya Lane replaced Lee to help Shoemaker finish fourth (1:44.96) in the 800 relay.
Kiara Skinner, Reyna Trevino, Page and Karool Serrano posted a fourth-place time of 4:12.29 for the Lady Tigers.
