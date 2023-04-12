TEMPLE — Playing against one of District 22-5A’s elite teams on the road, Killeen generated momentum, but the Kangaroos simply could not maintain it.
Looking to hand Lake Belton its first district loss, Killeen could not have asked for a much better start as leadoff hitter Roderick Norman rounded the bases to record the game’s opening run in the top of the first inning.
The advantage, however, would not last.
Highlighted by a five-run second inning, the Broncos responded with 11 unanswered runs en route to keeping their unblemished record intact through nine games with an 11-1 run-rule victory ending in five innings.
Lake Belton second baseman Malaki McGehee led the offensive assault, going 2 for 3 and accounting for four RBIs, while teammates Peyton Flanagan, a designated hitter, and right fielder Bryce Davis had a pair of RBIs apiece.
On the mound, Mason Gerrard did not allow a hit and struck out eight batters, including five of the last six he faced, to earn the pitching victory.
Gerrard walked the first batter he faced, though, and moments later Norman was situated on third base after executing a pair of steals during the ensuing at bat, which resulted in catcher Ty Trcka also walking to first base.
Jack Mellon followed with a sacrifice fly to center field, sending Norman across home plate, but the Kangaroos quickly lost grasp of the lead.
Broncos center fielder Davin Brazzle opened the bottom of the first inning with a double and teammate Brandon Bell was walked two batters later, setting the stage for McGehee’s two-RBI double. McGehee would score on Flanagan’s RBI single shortly after.
Lake Belton hit all the way through their lineup in the second innings McGehee’s two-run single punctuating the five-run, three-hit outburst.
The Broncos’ bats went silent during the third and fourth innings with Davis’ single representing the only time a Lake Belton player reached base, but it did not matter.
In the fifth inning, Lake Belton delivered its third three-hit showing as first baseman Ty Jackson opened with a single and he was sent home on Davis’ sacrifice fly two batters later. Then, Brazzle was walked before scoring on shortstop Connor Bartz’s triple to left field.
Alex Endruschat ended the contest with an RBI single in the next at-bat.
Brazzle was responsible for three of the Broncos’ runs, while Bartz and Bell each scored twice in the win.
Jerry Pettijohn emerged with the loss on the mound for the Kangaroos, who fell to 5-4, while relief pitcher Mason Hanush had Killeen’s only strikeout, ending the second inning against the first batter he faced.
Along with Norman and Trcka, second baseman Cole Hammer was the only other Kangaroos’ player to reach base after getting walked with one out in the second inning, but Gerrard struck out the next two batters, stranding Hammer at third base.
The two-game series concludes Friday, when the Kangaroos play host to the contest at 8 p.m.
Next week, Killeen begins the first of its final two series of the regular season, hosting Waco University on Tuesday before turning its attention to Belton, which entered Tuesday tied with the Broncos atop the district standings, to conclude its schedule.
The Kangaroos are searching for their first playoff berth in recent history after struggling for years at the Class 6A level, while the Broncos have advanced to at least the second round in each of the previous two seasons as a Class 4A program.
Lake Belton has a nondistrict game at Leander Rouse set for Saturday at 11 a.m. before concluding its district slate versus Belton and Ellison during the last two weeks.
22-5A BASEBALL
Belton 9-0
Lake Belton 9-0
Killeen 5-4
Shoemaker 4-5
Waco 4-5
Chaparral 3-6
Waco University 2-7
Ellison 0-9
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 4, Chaparral 3
- Lake Belton 11, Killeen 1, 5 innings
- Shoemaker 15, Waco University 0, 5 innings
- Waco 17, Ellison 5
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton at Chaparral, 7 p.m
- Lake Belton at Killeen, 7 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Waco University, 7 p.m.
- Waco at Ellison, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.