The change in venue from Leo Buckley Stadium to Joseph L. Searles III Stadium did not seem to faze the Killeen Kangaroos, who picked up steam in the second half to roll to a 33-6 win over the Chaparral Bobcats on Friday evening.
“It’s important for us to come out and (win),” said Killeen head coach Josh Sadler after the game. “And it’s important for us to get our kids on the positive side of things and give us something to build off of for next week.”
Already up 14-0 after halftime, the Kangaroos got things going on their second drive of the second half.
Setting up deep in Bobcat territory due to an unsuccessful fake punt by Chaparral, Roo quarterback Roderick Norman drove Killeen 19 yards in just a few plays, ultimately finding Connor Thompson for a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Moments later, Killeen defensive back Jaeshaun Peyton scooped up a Chaparral fumble and returned it 33 yards to set up the Roos at the Chaparral 10-yard line.
In one play, the Roos were back in the end zone, this time a 10-yard scramble by Norman. Due to the unsuccessful extra-point attempt on the previous touchdown, Norman’s rushing touchdown gave Killeen a 27-0 lead.
On the next drive, after a three-and-out by the Bobcats, Norman scrambled again, this time finding Raymond Howard wide open about 20 yards downfield. Howard found daylight and ran the rest of the way on the 46-yard touchdown pass.
“We knew we were misfiring. We knew where the mistakes were happening,” Sadler said of the mindset at halftime. “It wasn’t necessarily anything they were doing to us; it was more what we were doing to us.”
Killeen scored just twice in the first half and was stopped on downs on a fourth-and-1 from the Chaparral 12-yard line.
Sadler also praised the play of the defense for its role in opening up the score.
“I’m going to tell you right now, our defense helped us out with that because they pinned them back, we had short fields to be able to score those touchdowns – there was a turnover in there, too,” Sadler said.
Norman connected with Howard and Thompson for two touchdowns apiece. Thompson caught Norman’s first touchdown of the game on a 6-yard pass late in the first quarter. Howard reeled in a 12-yard pass from Norman late in the second quarter.
Howard finished with 127 receiving yards on four catches. Thompson’s only two catches were the touchdowns.
Evenly spread throughout the game, Chris Vargas hauled in four passes for 57 yards.
In total, Norman completed 14 of 23 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns. He added 46 yards on the ground.
Two other players besides Norman carried the football for the Roos. J’Narri Franklin picked up 44 yards on seven carries, while Kardae Hicks carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards.
Offensively for Chaparral, the Bobcats had a hard time moving the ball after the first couple of drives, though they still finished with 280 yards on the ground.
True to coach Alan Haire’s style of play, the Bobcats kept it on the ground on 93% of the plays.
Kenneth Johnson led the way on the ground for Chaparral, picking up 123 yards and the Bobcats' lone score on 19 carries.
On the touchdown, Johnson broke through the line and was met with a swarm of defenders he shook off for the 15-yard score.
Early on, the Bobcats began moving the ball quickly. Picking up 34 yards in two plays to open the game, Chaparral looked poised to jump out to an early lead. Unfortunately, a fumble by Marquise Pinnock recovered by Killeen put an abrupt end to the drive.
After that, the Bobcats were met with a tough Killeen defense that prevented them from putting together many sustained drives.
Despite the struggle, the Bobcats averaged 4.9 yards per carry.
Antonio Bunton had 76 yards on 17 carries. Keith Tyler picked up 39 yards on nine carries. Pinnock racked up 30 yards on six carries, and quarterback Joel Secrist rushed five times for 16 yards. Secrist was 1 of 4 through the air with 17 yards.
Chaparral is at home Friday against Shoemaker for a 7 p.m. start.
Killeen travels to Austin to play Round Rock Stony Point at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Reeves Athletic Complex.
For Sadler, there are two keys to ensuring his team is ready to play Thursday on a short week.
“If I had to sum it up into two things, we’ve got to cut silly penalties out; they’ve got to go to the wayside,” he said. “And then, we’ve got to play much better situational football.”
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Killeen 33, Chaparral 6
- Shoemaker 34, San Angelo Central 27
- Georgetown 37, Copperas Cove 7
- Lake Belton 34, Leander Rouse 10
- Lampasas 31, Elgin 23
- Gatesville 34, Taylor 27
- Salado 45, Fredericksburg 35
- San Saba 40, Florence 3
