Josh Sadler was eagerly anticipating Monday morning even if his actions indicated otherwise.
On the heels of guiding Killeen to a 4-6 overall record in his first year overseeing the program, the Kangaroos’ head coach ended months of waiting for the opportunity to build on the performance with the team’s first practice in advance of the fall season.
While an array of thoughts regarding potential upcoming possibilities dashed throughout his mind on the precipice of Killeen’s first practice, Sadler was at peace Sunday evening.
“It gets a lot easier with age,” he said, “because you start to just naturally fall asleep early in your chair every night as you get older, but there are definitely always butterflies. There was excitement, because I was excited to see the kids.
“This is always an exciting time, and I am jacked up and ready to see what the Roos can do this year.”
With less than a month remaining until the season’s kickoff on Aug. 24, all Class 1A through Class 4A programs along with any Class 5A or Class 6A teams that did not participate in spring training were permitted to start conditioning Monday.
No contact is permitted, however, until Saturday, when players will be allowed to wear full pads. Currently, they are only issued helmets.
All remaining teams begin practicing Monday with the first day of full contact set for Aug. 12.
Forced to forgo spring training due primarily to staff turnover, Killeen was the city’s only team to begin practicing Monday, and although it was not the preferred scenario, Sadler believes the situation is beneficial.
Competing in the nine-team District 4-5A, Division I, the Kangaroos have just two regular-season games before beginning their eight-game district schedule, making every moment critical.
“By not having spring training,” he said, “we get an extra scrimmage to mentally and physically prepare ourselves for the onslaught that comes with our district. I really think our district is one of the toughest in the state.
“We are going to really have to be prepared in order to have a shot.”
While the Kangaroos were the only Killeen ISD program to open practice, other area teams were also beginning their treks toward potential district championships.
Gatesville conducted its initial practice Monday morning after producing a 7-4 overall record last season under head coach Aaron Hunter, who was making his debut in the role.
Like Sadler, Hunter admitted plenty of adrenaline accompanied the event but additional emotions were in the atmosphere for the Hornets.
“It was really work-oriented,” he said, “which I think is really good for us right now and where we are at as a program. We had a lot of excitement last year, and that is good, but throughout the offseason and summer we’ve talked about how excitement doesn’t always win you football games.
“Being successful is about doing what you are supposed to do when you are supposed to do it and how you are coached to do it, which is as hard as you can, and there was a lot of that today.”
The Hornets’ approach will be tested for the first time Aug. 12, when they scrimmage at Academy. Then, Gatesville conducts its final scrimmage Aug. 17 against Fairfield before opening its schedule by hosting Taylor on Aug. 25.
Killeen also has a pair of scrimmages prior to facing Chaparral at Leo Buckley Stadium on the first Friday evening of the season. The Kangaroos will scrimmage with Irving MacArthur at West on Aug. 11 and at Temple on Aug. 17.
Although weeks remain until any encounters of significance, Hunter believes each step of the process is important, including the first one.
“I doubt there was any team in the state that didn’t run out today with a little pep in their step at the start of practice,” he said, “but we have to find a way to separate ourselves. We have to figure out what we are going to hang our hat on.
“We have to have accountability and discipline and handle the things we can control. We have to practice in a way that raises the standard here and proves we are not just OK with going out and being content with a mediocre practice.”
