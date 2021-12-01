PFLUGERVILLE -- The Killeen Lady Kangaroos traveled to Pflugerville on Tuesday night looking to keep their win streak alive, but came up short against Pflugerville Weiss 49-44.
A strong presence from Killeen fans made the atmosphere inside the Weiss gym feel more like a home game and the Lady Kangaroos got off to a fast start with strong play under the rim from junior forward Julia Jurewicz (5 rebounds, 4 points) and junior guard Tyanna Simpson (28 points). But Pflugerville’s junior forward Kimora McClure and senior point guard Jamyria Ramsey ran an effective offense and weathered Killeen’s bursts with bursts of their own.
With help from junior Kailan Hatten on the boards, freshman Shawnta Thomas and freshman point guard Arianna Jennings (8 points) fed each other to give Killeen its largest lead of 25-20 halfway through the second period. Simpson came off the bench and to provide rebounds and strong drives to the hoop to end the half and put Killeen up 30-27.
Both coaches made adjustments at halftime and it showed. Compared to its first-period 17-point bonanza, the Lady Kangaroos managed to put only nine points on the board in period three. Sophomore forward La’Niya Underwood led the charge on defense, diving out of bounds to keep plays alive, feeding Jurewicz and Simpson to keep Killeen in front 39-37.
Freshman standout Arianna Jennings (8 points) ran the offense as the game entered the final period, working with senior guard Asia Gibson to keep Killeen in front 44-41. Jurewicz dominated on the boards and did a good job of containing Pflugerville’s Ramsey. But as the clock ticked down, Killeen’s lead shrank and the Lady Kangaroos were forced to foul in an effort to keep time from running out. In the final 1:26, Ramsey went 5-for-5from the line to seal the 49-44 win for Weiss.
Killeen squares off next in tournament against Juarez-Lincoln on Thursday in La Joya.
