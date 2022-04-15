The Killeen Kangaroos overcame a multitude of defensive miscues in a 7-5 victory over Copperas Cove on Thursday evening. Rodrick Norman closed out the Bulldawgs in order in the top of the seventh to notch a save in Bryce Prince’s winning effort.
The fourth and fifth innings proved to be the deciding ones offensively for Killeen, which sent at least five batters to the plate every time up after the third inning.
With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth, Keymoni Coleman led off by getting on base when Copperas Cove’s Travis Sanders couldn’t handle the ball on the transfer for his throw.
Coleman went to third on a double by Dominic Constanttineau a couple of batters later and scored on a wild pitch with Tirso Lopez at the plate. Coleman’s run proved to be the game-winning run.
The Kangaroos tacked on an insurance run in the fifth inning when Jack Mellon singled home Norman after he led off the inning by reaching on an error from the Copperas Cove third baseman.
The Bulldawgs and Kangaroos traded rallies midway through the game.
After Copperas Cove grabbed a quick 3-1 lead after two-and-a-half innings, the Kangaroos stormed back, smacking two hits and drawing a couple of walks in a four-run third inning.
Constanttineau led off the inning by drawing a walk and then promptly stole second. He ended up scoring on a Norman single.
Lopez reached on a fielder’s choice with Sanders trying to catch Constanttineau too far off second.
Mellon drove in Lopez with a single after Cade Searcy walked.
Connor Beeman drove home Searcy on a sacrifice fly to the right fielder, and Norman scored the final run of the frame on a wild pitch, giving Killeen a 5-3 lead.
In the next half inning — the top of the fourth — Copperas Cove got the two runs back.
The second batter of the inning, Sanders reached on a fielder’s choice when the Killeen third baseman forced out David Cimmino after he singled to lead off the inning.
Sanders stole second base and scored a few batters later, when Dominick Vasquez laced a single into left field.
Blaine Butler, who had walked with two outs, scored on one of Killeen’s five errors of the game — a dropped popup by Norman at shortstop off the bat of Caden Harris.
Prince, Killeen’s starting pitcher, went six strong innings, giving up five runs — two of which were earned — on seven hits. He walked three and struck out three.
Cimmino started on the mound for Cove and went 3 2/3 innings, giving up six runs — five earned — on three hits. He walked three and struck out five.
Sanders went two and a third, giving up an unearned run and two hits to go along with seven strikeouts and a walk.
12-6A BASEBALL
x-Bryan 10-0
Belton 8-2
Harker Heights 6-4
Copperas Cove 5-5
Killeen 5-5
Temple 5-5
Ellison 1-9
Shoemaker 0-10
x-clinched playoff spot
THURSDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 8, Harker Heights 3
- Bryan 5, Shoemaker 0
- Killeen 7, Copperas Cove 5
- Temple 14, Ellison 0, 5 innings
