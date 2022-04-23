For the second week in a row, the Killeen Kangaroos engineered a late-inning rally to steal a win from the opposition.
Down by five, the rallyin’ Roos scored six in their half of the sixth inning, tagging starter Mike Saiz with the loss.
Facing a 6-4 deficit, Jack Mellon provided the key hit, sending a double deep into the left-center field gap with the bases loaded that scored all three Kangaroos.
In the top of the seventh, Rodrick Norman sealed the deal, recording all three outs after walking the leadoff hitter Tyler Halvorsen. Dillon Barker popped out to Norman while attempting to lay down a sacrifice bunt, and then Eric Moore and Anthony Millender grounded out to Norman to end it.
With the win Killeen (8-16, 6-6 12-6A) pulled within a game of third-place Harker Heights (15-10, 7-5) with two games remaining, and moved even with Copperas Cove, which lost 3-1 to Bryan.
The Knights would have clinched a playoff spot had they not blown their big lead.
For a while, it looked like the Knights would run away with the game. After putting up a four-spot in the top of the first inning, aided by a Killeen error, the game sped up, with
both starting pitchers — Saiz and Bryce Prince — locking down the opposing teams.
In the first, following Easton Culp’s screaming line drive to Mellon at third base on the first pitch of the game for the first out, the Knights sent eight consecutive batters to the plate.
Jett Millsap and Joseph Marin ripped back-to-back doubles.
Tanner Wells reached on an error by the Killeen right fielder before Saiz drove in Marin with a single.
Halvorsen drew his first of three walks and was stranded at third when Millender was called out on a play that forced Moore on second base.
The Knights (15-10, 7-5 12-6A) tacked on a run in the fifth, extending the lead to 5-0 when Saiz scored on a Millender sacrifice fly to the center fielder.
In the sixth, after Killeen (8-16, 6-6) scored its first run of the game, Marcus McMillan scored while running for Tanner Wells, after Saiz ripped a single into left field. Though Saiz was caught off of first base to end the inning, the RBI gave the Knights a 6-1 lead before the Killeen rally.
Connor Beeman kicked off the rally by reaching base on a throwing error on the Harker Heights third baseman. After Saiz got Jerryn Pettijohn to pop out to the second baseman, however, things began to unravel.
Keymoni Coleman smacked his third hit of the game into right field. The throw from Halvorsen came into first base, but neither umpire saw the play and Coleman was ruled safe.
Bryce Prince then walked. Dominic Constanttineau reached on an error that scored Beeman and Darius Blunt (who was courtesy running for Coleman).
Saiz fanned Tirso Lopez for the second out before walking Cade Searcy.
Norman then reached on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded when the Harker Heights shortstop elected to attempt to force out Constanttineau at third base. His throw was not true, and Prince scored.
For Harker Heights, Saiz pitched five and two-thirds innings, giving up all seven runs and striking out seven.
Prince pitched five innings for Killeen, giving up five runs and three walks while striking out one.
12-6A BASEBALL
y-Bryan 12-0
x-Belton 10-2
Harker Heights 7-5
Copperas Cove 6-6
Killeen 6-6
Temple 5-7
Ellison 1-11
Shoemaker 1-11
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched share of district championship
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 13, Ellison 1, 5 innings
- Bryan 3, Copperas Cove 1
- Killeen 7, Harker Heights 6
- Shoemaker 15, Temple 1, 5 innings
