Aaliyah Barnes and Michaela Mouton each earned multiple gold medals at the Region III-5A meet at Humble to secure berths at the upcoming state meet and guide Killeen to a second-place finish in the final standings.
Individually, Mouton, a senior, won the 400-meter run in 54.65 seconds, and Barnes, a sophomore, placed first in the 200 with a time of 24.40, and the duo also teamed up to help the Lady Kangaroos earn gold medals in the 400 and 1,600 relays.
Naomi Sanders and Abigail Mouton joined the pair to produce a time of 47.25 in the 400 relay, while Aniyah Grant and Raven Clark helped win the 1,600 relay in 3:53.16.
The quartet of first-place finishes were instrumental in accumulating 65 points for Killeen, which was sandwiched between champion College Station (80) and Fort Bend Marshall (60).
In the boys division, Ellison placed third overall with 58 points and qualified for state in four events by placing in the top two.
The Eagles’ 800 relay team of D’Myun Jackson, Bobby Williams, Nicari McGee and Khamani Debrow won with a time of 1:26.98, and the quartet was second in the 400 relay in 41.27. Additionally, senior distance runner Aaron Crittenden was the runner-up in both the 800 (1:53.77) and 1,600 (4:16.98).
The top two finishers in each event at regionals earned state berths, but the top third-place finish from across the four regions will also compete at state. As a result, Crittenden could also advance in the 3,200 with a bronze-medal time of 9:15.46.
The Eagles finished with 58 points, while Fort Bend Marshall (79) and Georgetown (68) occupied the top two spots.
Lake Belton freshman Kendrick Jones also made an impact at the meet, winning the 200 in 20.80, helping the Broncos’ 800 relay team place second (1:27.33) and capturing a silver medal in the 100 (10.42). Ty Legg, Micah Hudson and Dawson Cabiad joined Jones on the 800 relay.
Jones was also fourth in the long jump (22 feet, 5½ inches).
Other state qualifiers include Ellison senior Assiah Howard, who was second (14.68) in the 100 hurdles, Lake Belton seniors Easton Hammond (2nd, high jump, 6-8) and Layloni Watson (2nd, triple jump, 41-0) and Lady Broncos sophomore pole vaulter Abigail Rydberg (2nd, 12-0).
Like with Crittenden, thanks to third-place finishes, Killeen sophomore Keyshawn Campbell (100, 10.45) and Shoemaker junior Malik Esquerra (300 hurdles, 38.60) await for the comparisons between regions before knowing their fates for state.
In Class 6A, Harker Heights senior Keonna Otis was responsible for the area’s only state berths, winning a pair of Region II championships at Waco Midway.
Otis was first in both the discus (144-10) and shot put (42-10) and will cap off her high school career with repeat appearances in each event at state.
Gatesville senior Carlo Martinez advanced with a Region III-4A championship in the 3,200, establishing a new school-record time of 9:15.33, to go with a second-place finish in the 1,600 (4:24.30).
Salado freshman Cade Harris will also take part in two events at state after winning the girls 1,600(5:15.90) and placing second in the 3,200 (11:29.88).
The Lady Eagles are also sending Penelope Anderson, a sophomore, in the 800 (2nd, 2:23.79), and the Eagles qualified sophomore Luke Anderson in the 800 (2nd, 1:57.53).
Lampasas junior Asa White finished second (21-11¼) in the long jump, and Gatesville junior Barrett Boyd was second (11-0) in the pole vault. Boyd was also third (15.23) in the 100 hurdles, matching the finish of Salado sophomore Alexa Williams in the 1,600 (5:20.13.).
With fourth-place finishes at their respective meets, Harker Heights junior Ella Perry (1,600, 5:07.50; 3,200, 10:58.58), Shoemaker senior Wilbert Martin (shot put, 51-3), Chaparral junior Trinity Brown (triple jump, 37-1½), Lake Belton senior Sydni Cartwright (high jump, 5-2) and Esquerra (110 hurdles, 15.09) fell just shy of potentially qualifying for state.
The three-day University Interscholastic League Track & Field State Meet will be held at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium beginning May 11.
