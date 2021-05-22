Running backs carry the ball, and sometimes, they carry a team.
After weeks of practices, Killeen culminated its spring football schedule Friday evening, playing its Maroon-White game at Leo Buckley Stadium, and throughout the contest, one thing was clear — the Kangaroos possess a talented ground game.
Killeen produced a majority of its offense by rushing, as a trio of running backs had at least 40 yards and a touchdown, including standout showings from D.J. Johnson and Emory Arthur, who led the White team to a 40-14 victory.
Following the game, Kangaroos head coach Neil Searcy admitted he expects to see a similar style this fall.
“They are going to have to carry our football team,” he said. “All of those guys are going to be real important for us to establish our offense and score points.
“Our running backs had some good games tonight, and we’re going to need more of that during the season.”
Johnson carried the ball 10 times for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Arthur finished with nine carries for 82 yards and a touchdown in the win. Additionally, K.T. Johnson delivered 57 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the Maroon team.
And it did not take long for the Kangaroos to capitalize on their rushing prowess.
Playing four 10-minute quarters, the White team went 75 yards in seven plays, capping off its opening drive with a 13-yard touchdown from D.J. Johnson. Then, after the Maroon team turned the ball over on downs, the White team produced another quick drive.
Ahmad Bailey, who was one of three quarterbacks playing for both squads, found Arthur for a 44-yard touchdown, giving the White team a 12-0 advantage with 5 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The White team was unsuccessful on a pair of two-point conversion attempts to conclude the scoring drives as no extra points were tried.
The score held into the second quarter, but it was quickly inflated to 20-0 after Cade Searcy returned an interception for a touchdown on the first play of the period.
“I thought the White team took advantage of situations early,” Neil Searcy said, “and they played really well.
“They had a lot of our No. 1 offense guys on it, and they put some points on the scoreboard. That was good to see.”
The Maroon team finally responded with 5:47 remaining in the half as Jerryn Pettijohn found Taevon Thomas for a 39-yard touchdown, trimming the deficit to 20-6, but the White team immediately responded, needing less to 90 seconds to return to the end zone. Arthur ran for a 9-yard touchdown, and Cade Searcy added the two-point conversion to make the score 28-6.
K.T. Johnson recorded his lone touchdown on a 6-yard run with less than a minute remaining in the half, and Bailey connected with Ivory Washington for the two-point conversion to pull within 14 points, 28-14, at halftime.
The Maroon team would not get any closer.
Jacobia Thomas scored on a 1-yard run for the White team with 6:22 remaining, and Arthur capped off the scoring with a 3-yard run across the goal line before the teams went scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Now, with the spring football schedule complete, the Kangaroos turn their attention toward next season after producing a 3-6 record and missing the playoffs in 2020.
First, however, Neil Searcy wants his players to step away.
“We won’t start our strength and conditioning until June 14,” he said, “so that gives them some time off, because these guys have been going since last June.
“Its been a long year, and they need some time to rest and spend time with family, but on June 14, we’re getting back at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.