Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.