It was a joyous day for six student-athletes of Killeen High School Wednesday, as they signed letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level — one of them signing to participate in two sports.
The athletes signed the letters of intent from their homes as part of the Killeen Independent School District’s virtual signing day which it broadcast on its Facebook page.
Athletics coordinator and head football coach Neil Searcy said it is a proud moment for the high school’s athletics department.
“I’d like to say how very proud we are of our student-athletes,” he said. “You guys have been great ambassadors of Killeen High School.”
The Killeen High signings began with girls basketball.
Rhepsey Wyman, Taniya Harrison and Kalia Wilborne will continue their careers in college.
Wyman signed to play at Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado. She had also received offers to play softball and volleyball , according to her basketball coach, Jennifer Graham, who did not specify where she received the other offers from.
Harrison received a scholarship offer from Blinn College at the conclusion of a tournament the team played in. Harrison signed the letter of intent to play there.
Wilborne will participate in basketball and track at Southwestern College in Kansas.
The next Killeen High athlete to sign was Makayla Garner, who signed to participate at Missouri Valley College. Garner was a track athlete who competed at Killeen this season and also sustained an injury, according to track coach Dominique Zeigler.
After Garner signed, Killeen wrestler Kelvin Coker signed to grapple at Texas Wesleyan.
Coker’s coach, Maxwell Easton, said the best moment of Coker’s career was when he pinned a Vandegrift wrestler to win the District 7-6A championship at 195 pounds.
The final athlete to sing was Michael House, who will play basketball at Howard Payne University. His basketball coach, Reginald Huggins, said he was a varsity starter since he was a sophomore.
Killeen High Principal Kara Trevino offered her congratulations to all of the student-athletes and told them that they “really embraced the grind.”
