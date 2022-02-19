It wasn’t the result Killeen had hoped for, but it was crucial nonetheless. Killeen goalkeeper James Wilson’s sliding save against a shootout attempt by Bryan’s Pablo Medrano sent the ball skidding away harmlessly.
Immediately preceded by Troy Johnson’s goal in the sixth round of a shootout Friday, the save locked in two crucial points in District 12-6A for the Kangaroos, who tied the game with Bryan 1-1 in regulation.
“You know, we wanted three points tonight; they defeated us in the first round,” said Killeen coach Ken McDaniel. “We really wanted the three points to get to the equalizer with them in the standings, but coming away with a shootout win, two points is always better than none, so just a great effort tonight.”
A couple of clutch saves by Wilson in the second half kept Killeen within striking distance of equalizing after trailing the entire second half 1-0.
And equalize they did. Tough defense from the Kangaroos helped them regain control of the ball. Coming up the near sideline, Caleb Johnson booted a crosser to Mauricio Villegas, who deposited the long shot from around 30 yards away into the net over Bryan goalkeeper Josue Gonzalez.
“He saw the goalie out of position,” McDaniel said of the goal that came
with around five minutes remaining in regulation. “That’s not a shot — 30 yards out — that we’d like to take, but you know, great players make great plays.”
Earlier in the second half, Wilson had saved a shot from Bryan’s Yexon Diaz and scooped it up before Kelvin Zelaya had a chance for the put-back opportunity.
Zelaya had scored the only goal for Bryan late in the first half when he converted a crossing pass from Diaz. Zelaya’s shot struck the inside part of the left goalpost and caromed behind the goal line before nestling in the back right corner of the net.
The Kangaroo players made it a point to deny him the ball in the second half, McDaniel said.
“The players noticed a trend in the first half that we made an adjustment to,” McDaniel said. “We decided to draw one of our outside wings as an extra defender and man up on that guy the rest of the game and just try to deny him the ball.”
McDaniel referred to Zelaya as a “dominant attacking player.”
Moments after Zelaya’s opening goal in the first half, Killeen had a good chance to equalize as Noriel Gomez Vargas found some space and got a shot off, but his kick was not true, ending up in the waiting arms of Gonzalez.
For much of the first half, the Kangaroos and Vikings battled for momentum, each seeming to gain it for periods of time.
Each team found itself with prime opportunities to net the ball. One such shot from Killeen did as Caleb Johnson got behind Gonzalez and netted a rebound off of a Villegas shot that was turned away seconds before by Gonzalez. Johnson, however, was ruled offside and the goal was waved off.
A few minutes before that scoring opportunity, Villegas sent a header high over the goal. Not long after it, Caleb Johnson appeared to have an open net, catching Gonzalez out of position, but a Viking defender stepped in front of the shot in the nick of time.
Scoring in the shootout for Killeen were Troy Johnson, who scored the winning shootout goal; Caleb Johnson; Isaac Gallardo; and Noriel Gomez Vargas.
Scoring for Bryan in the shootout were Zelaya, Matthew Gibson and Christian Vazquez.
Killeen stays at Leo Buckley on Tuesday and plays as the “visiting” team against Shoemaker at 7:30 p.m.
Bryan hosts Temple at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
Temple 6-1-1 (19 pts)
Belton 5-2-1 (17 pts)
Bryan 4-0-4 (17 pts)
Killeen 4-3-1 (14 pts)
Copperas Cove 3-3-2 (13 pts)
Ellison 1-4-3 (7 pts)
Harker Heights 2-6-0 (6 pts)
Shoemaker 1-7-0 (3 pts)
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 1, Temple 0
- Copperas Cove 2, Ellison 1
- Killeen 1, Bryan 1, Killeen wins shootout 4-3
- Harker Heights 7, Shoemaker 0
