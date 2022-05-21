Killeen is in limbo, but the Kangaroos are still moving forward.
For the past eight years, Neil Searcy served as the team’s head coach and during the span cemented himself as the epicenter of the program.
But Killeen’s foundation recently experienced resounding reverberations.
Less than two weeks ago, Searcy announced he would be resigning the position in order to assume the same role at Gainesville — his hometown, where he graduated high school in 1990.
During his tenure, Searcy guided the Kangaroos to the playoffs in 2016, and he also served as the program’s defensive coordinator on two occasions. He held the position from 2000 to 2006 and again from 2011 to 2014.
Altogether, he spent 19 seasons as a coach at Killeen, and his decision left a void within the locker room as the Kangaroos completed their spring schedule, culminating with Friday’s annual Maroon & White Game.
But the team refuses to become stagnant, according to Killeen interim head coach Gregory Russell.
“They took the news about as well as they could take it,” he said. “They were happy for him, but of course, they were also sad. But they just kept working.
“We told them that no matter what, there is going to be a ballgame for us in the fall, and it is our job right now as coaches to prepare them for the fall. So far, everybody is doing their jobs.”
The White team was certainly well prepared.
After falling behind by two points early in the second quarter, the White team responded with 20 unanswered points en route to earning a 32-14 victory.
On the heels of throwing for 937 yards last season as a sophomore, quarterback Roderick Norman completed 12 of 16 passes to go with three touchdowns in the win, finding six different receivers along the way.
Norman opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown to Connor Thompson late in the first quarter before the Maroon team claimed an 8-6 advantage following Malik Bell’s 38-yard touchdown reception from Jerryn Pettijohn. Bell, who led all rushers with eight carries, added a successful two-point conversion run with 10 minutes remaining in the half.
The Maroon team would not score again until midway through the fourth quarter.
Jakobe Deloach’s 16-yard touchdown run and Norman’s ensuing two-point conversion capped off the second quarter, and a pair of touchdowns from Norman to Tekoree Landours and Raymond Howard inflated the White team’s cushion to 26-8 with 5 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the third quarter as both two-point conversion attempts failed.
Landours led all receivers with six catches after recording nine catches for 71 yards during his sophomore season.
“It was great to see the offense lighting up the scoreboard like they did,” Russell said, “and the defense had a really good spring also. The offense just really stepped it up tonight.
“I’m really proud of them for that.”
With 5:41 remaining in regulation, Bell produced a 58-yard touchdown run for the Maroon team, but they would not get any closer.
The White team provided the final points on a five-yard run from De’Van’Te Johnson.
Defensively, Cameron Gee broke up a pass and had a sack for the Maroon team, while the White team’s Quentin Sterling recorded the game’s lone interception.
Statistics, however, do not measure the Kangaroos’ success during their spring schedule.
“We wanted to see progression and come out healthy,” Russell said, “and we got both. It was awesome.
“The kids have been doing everything they needed to do during the offseason, playing other sports and getting stronger in the weightroom. More importantly, day in and day out, they’ve been here taking ownership, and they got the grasp of that mentality.”
