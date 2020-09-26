Killeen High running backs Emory Arthur and Kadarius Marshall proved to be a devastating one-two punch.
Arthur started the game with a big kickoff return and Marshall scored three first-half touchdowns to lead the Kangaroos to a season-opening 42-23 win over the Georgetown East View Patriots on Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Arthur took the opening kickoff near his own goal line and ran all the way to the East View 12 before he was tackled. Marshall scored on the next play and the Roos led 7-0 just 20 seconds in. They remained in the lead the rest of the way.
Marshall added a 10-yard TD run and caught an 18-yard scoring pass, and Arthur had a 10-yard TD run of his own as Killeen raced to a 35-7 halftime lead.
“Hey, you know it feels good,” said Killeen head coach Neil Searcy. “The first game of the season, you come out and get a win. We are going to celebrate being 1-0.
“We are excited about the season. No one thought we were gonna get here a few months ago. Now we are gonna focus on Pflugerville Hendrickson and be 2-0.”
The Patriots (0-1) were forced to punt on their opening drive. However, the snap was bad and the punter was swarmed at his own 10-yard line. On the next play, with 9:57 left in the first, Marshall found the end zone again to grow the lead to 14-0.
On the Patriots next drive, with 7:53 left in the first, Killeen defensive back Jayden Hill picked off quarterback Tanner Ballew.
One minute later the Kangaroos scored again when running back Arthur ran in from 10 yards out.
The Kangaroos forced a fumble that defensive back Dermontti Williams recovered with 4:21 remaining in the period.
However, the Kangaroos couldn’t take advantage.
With 1:36 left in the first, Patriot quarterback Peyton Adams found wide receiver Michael Sedwick from 39 yards out to put East View on the board.
In the second quarter, Killeen quarterback Ahmad Bailey tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Milan Kemp-Murray to extend the lead to 28-7.
After both teams traded possessions of for over four minutes, the Kangaroos capped the first-half scoring when Bailey floated an 18-yard pass to Marshall to make the lead, 35-7.
The Patriots had a huge opportunity in the last minute, but the Kangaroos were able to bat away Barron’s passes to end the half.
The Patriots were the first to strike in the second half with 10:20 left in the third quarter. Running back Isaiah Quinton Jackson found the end zone on a 36-yard run. Adams kept for the two-point conversion and the Roos lead was cut to 35-15
It would be a defensive battle for most of the quarter until the Kangaroo offense found its rhythm in the final minute when Bailey found wide receiver Jacobia Thomas from 8 yards out to cap the Killeen scoring.
In the fourth quarter, it was a defensive battle for both teams. At the 9:15 minute mark the Kangaroos stopped the Patriots on a quarterback draw by Adams on fourth-and-1.
Bailey was picked off at the 6:33 mark by Patriot Tyreeq-Styles Obichere in Kangaroo territory.
The Patriots found the end zone again with 4:50 left when Adams rocketed an 18-yard pass to Jerry Barron.
The Kangaroos had an opportunity to score with 2:57 left when Tra-bi Diakite attempted a 36-yard field goal, but the kick was well short.
”We were making first-game mistakes,” Searcy said. “We misaligned a couple times, missing some blocks — simple things that can be fixed that we’ve got t0 get cleaned up and play better next week.”
The Kangaroos will be back at home Thursday when they host the Hendrickson Hawks (1-0) at Leo Buckley Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 12-6A SCORES
Thursday
- Shoemaker 61, San Angelo Central 35
Friday
- Bryan 31, Waller 20
- Georgetown 36, Belton 27
- Killeen 42, Georgetown East View 23
- Liberty Hill 44, Ellison 25
- Smithson Valley 45, Harker Heights 27
- Temple 40, Longview 13
- Waxahachie 34, Copperas Cove 7
