Roderick Norman tossed two TD passes and ran for another score as the Killeen Kangaroos spoiled Chaparral’s football debut with a 42-6 win on Friday.
Jakobe Deloach rushed for 141 yards and a score for Killeen.
The game was played at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles III Stadium on the Chaparral campus. The matchup pitted Killeen’s newest high school against its original school.
While the blowout was not unexpected, to the Bobcats’ credit they looked more like an inexperienced team than a bad one. They were not embarrassed. For a team with little varsity experience that has only been working together since Aug. 1, it was a respectable showing.
The Roos did not get anything easy. Killeen only had four plays that went for 20 yards or more and tallied 355 net yards.
Instead, they were steadily efficient mixing the run and the pass under new head coach Josh Sadler. They capitalized on Chaparral’s miscues, which included a pair of fumbles, and took advantage of good field position and a solid defense. Three of their scoring drives began in Bobcat territory.
Killeen scored on its first four drives of the game.
The Bobcats received the opening kickoff and the first play in team history was a run that went for a 1-yard loss. Aided by a penalty, Chaparral did pick up a first down on that opening drive, but didn’t move the chains again until Killeen built a 28-0 lead with 6:16 left in the half.
At that moment, Chaparral, which had 14 plays that lost yardage on the night, had minus-16 net yards.
The Bobcats then responded with a 65-yard drive to score in the final minute of the first half. Ismond Ware had the honor of scoring Chaparral’s first touchdown when he plunged in from 2 yards. Efeosa Edomwandagbon kept the drive going with a 17-yard run on third-and-11 from the Chaparral 43 following an illegal procedure penalty.
The Bobcats lined up in a swinging-gate formation for the extra point and a high snap led to a fumble that botched the attempt.
The Roos led 28-6 at the break.
Killeen drove 94 yards on its opening drive following a 56-yard punt, the first in Chaparral history. Norman capped the drive with a 12-yard TD toss to Tekoree Landours with 5:19 left in the first period.
De’Van’Te Johnson and Kardae Hicks had first-half rushing TDs for the Roos.
Norman completed nine of 17 passes for 117 yards in the game. Junior backup QB Jerryn Pettijohn took over late in the third quarter. He threw one pass that was incomplete.
The Bobcats were held to 144 yards on the ground, an impressive feat against Chaparral coach Alan Haire’s vaunted slot-T offense. Chaparral quarterback Joel Secrist completed two of five passes for 20 yards.
Norman kept for a 27-yard score as the Roos extended their lead to 35-6 on the opening drive of the second half.
Deloach capped the scoring with a 2-yard run with 3:47 left in the third quarter.
Ruben Menchaca was perfect on all six extra-point kicks.
Javier Smith produced the longest play for the Bobcats, and the longest in the game, a 28-yard run in the fourth quarter.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held before the game marking the opening of the new stadium. Searles was a star athlete at Killeen High School and graduated in 1959, attending the school in its first year of integration. After a standout college career and a season in the pros, Searles entered the business world and became the first Black person to own a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Roos’ home opener is next Friday at Buckley Stadium against Round Rock Stony Point at 7 p.m.
Chaparral is back at Searles Stadium next Friday as the visiting team against Shoemaker.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Belton 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27
- Elgin 29, Lampasas 20
- Gatesville 22, Taylor 21
- Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14
- Killeen 42, Chaparral 6
- Lake Belton 47, Leander Rouse 21
- Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17
- San Saba 46, Florence 14
- Shoemaker 31, San Angelo Central 24
