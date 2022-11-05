A lightning delay extended Killeen's season about 75 minutes. After a 32-6 win over Waco on Friday, the Kangaroos will take some momentum into an offseason where they will look to extend the next season by at least another week.
Kardae Hicks caught two touchdown passes, Roderick Norman passed for 189 yards and Killeen (4-6, 3-5) scored the first 24 points to cruise past the Lions at Leo Buckley Stadium to finish alone in sixth place in the nine-team District 4-5A-Division I. The four wins under first-year coach Josh Sadler was double the team's 2021 tally.
"I'm proud of the win," he said. "Proud of our young men. Proud of the way they fought all year long and finished up the season the right way."
The lightning delay resulted in an 8:15 p.m. kickoff, and it sure didn't throw off the Roos.
Killeen scored on its first three possessions Friday and literally fumbled a chance to score half a hundred. The Roos lost two balls near the goal line and another two into the end zone. Killeen recovered one of the fumbles and was able to salvage a Ruben Menchaca 22-yard field goal for a 24-0 lead in the third quarter.
The Roos received the opening kick and drove 61 yards to take a 7-0 lead. Jakobe Deloach finished the seven-play drive, which never went to third down, with a 3-yard run.
Hicks (5-85 receiving) capped Killeen's second drive with a 12-yard screen pass. He scored untouched. Tekoree Landours (6-79 receiving) sparked the drive with a 33-yard catch.
Hicks scored again on the final play of the first quarter, catching a 36-yard pass in the end zone for a 21-0 lead. That was a two-play, 68-yard drive aided by a face mask penalty.
Waco (2-8, 1-7) didn't get past Killeen's 44-yard line until Lazavier Amos got wide open at the Roos 35 on play action for a 50-yard touchdown pass from Reggie Lewis Jr. with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter.
That produced a 24-6 score that made the night a little more interesting.
It ended the Roos' shot at their first shutout since blanking Harker Heights 21-0 on Sept 28, 2018.
"It was one of our big goals tonight," Sadler said. "Unfortunately it got away from us."
Things really got interesting a few plays later when Norman scrambled for a 58-yard gain that was going to come back thanks to a block in the back. But he fumbled at the end of the run near the Waco 9 and the ball bounced all the way into the end zone. The Lions returned it out near the 20, but a blindside block brought it back to the Waco 4.
The Lions were happy to make that trade and declined the Killeen penalty.
On the next play, however, Waco fumbled around the 2 and Killeen's Lamarrion Cotton recovered in the end zone for a 30-6 lead.
Cotton also had a second-quarter interception for the Roos.
Killeen added two more points on a safety when a Waco punt snap sailed out of the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Norman finished 13-of-19 passing. He, Landours, DB Galayum Taylor, Hicks, WR Chris Vargas, LB James Garcia, DB Antonia Saenz and P/WR/KR Timothy Boatner are among the talented underclassmen that could potentially return.
The Roos are saying goodbye to senior standouts that include Deloach, RB De'Van'Te Johnson, WR Connor Thompson, LB Cameron Gee, LB Tirso Lopez, Cotton, LB Quentin Sterling, OL Connor Beeman, OL Brandon Irving, Menchaca and OL Kevin Kopitskie.
4-5A-D1 SCORES
- Killeen 32, Waco 6
- Lake Belton 24, Ellison 13
- Midlothian 56, Red Oak 28 (Thur.)
- Shoemaker 60, Granbury 22 (Thur.)
- OFF: Cleburne
FINAL STANDINGS
1-Midlothian 8-0
2-Red Oak 6-2
3-Lake Belton 6-2
4-Shoemaker 6-2
Ellison 4-4
Killeen 3-5
Granbury 2-6
Waco 1-7
Cleburne 0-8
