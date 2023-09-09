Kardae Hicks tallied 188 yards from scrimmage and scored twice during a Killeen first-half outburst that propelled the Roos to a 37-13 win over Cleburne and their first 3-0 start in 13 years.
It was also homecoming and the District 4-5A-D1 opener.
The Roos now get two weeks to prepare for their next district game on Sept. 22 at Granbury.
On a stifling night with the temperature at kickoff above 100 degrees, Killeen took control by scoring on three consecutive drives in the opening half. In the middle of that offensive flourish, the Roos also returned a partially blocked punt for a score. They led 27-6 at halftime.
“It looked real good in the first half,” Killeen coach Josh Sadler said. “I thought we had some good drives. I know we ate up a lot of yards and a lot of time in the first half.”
Killeen quarterback Roderick Norman’s exceptional scrambling ability paired with Hicks’ running enabled the Roos to run out to a big lead early.
Norman tossed a pair of first-half touchdown passes and rushed for 50 yards before turning things over to Timothy Boatner in the second half.
“We held Rod out for precautionary reasons,” Sadler said. “Going into the bye week it was a good move for us and get him healthy and a hundred percent so we can get ready to go for the long stretch in district.”
Boatner capped the scoring with a 24-yard keeper on fourth-and-5 with 3:07 remaining and finished with 72 yards rushing.
Cleburne’s 13 points were a season high but the Yellowjackets fell to 0-3 with their 15th straight loss. Cleburne hosts 3-0 Granbury next Friday.
After beginning the game with a three-and-out series that lost 4 yards, the Roos marched 94 yards to the end zone on their next drive and scored on a fourth-and-2 toss from Norman to wide-open tight end Marvin Gamble Jr. in the back of the end zone.
Earlier in the drive, Norman averted disaster by snagging a snap over his head, escaping a sack and turning it all into a 12-yard gain.
After the opening score, Killeen was back on the board less than two minutes later when Jorge Arteaga partially blocked a punt. Galayum Taylor grabbed it in the air on the run 3 yards past the line of scrimmage and sprinted 50 yards to the end zone to put the Roos up 14-0.
Aided by a nice return and a 15-yard Killeen penalty on the kickoff, the Yellowjackets started their next drive at the Killeen 45.
They scored in five plays. Luke Stewart’s third-and-8 pass over the middle from the Roos 18 was partially tipped but still arrived near the goal line for Keeylen Pollard and he scored.
The extra-point snap sailed way over the Cleburne holder and Killeen maintained a 14-6 lead.
The Roos were gifted their own short field on a kick out of bounds and answered with a 53-yard scoring drive. Hicks scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 28-yard run to start the second quarter.
Hicks added another touchdown on the next drive, scoring on a 27-yard screen pass.
Utilizing mostly reserves in the second half, the Roos weren’t quite as sharp but still managed to outscore Cleburne.
Dawood Al Mashhadani booted a 34-yard field goal to start the second-half scoring after Cleburne muffed the kickoff after the break.
Jadan Montgomery picked off a pass in the end zone for Killeen to end a Cleburne threat. It was his second interception of the game.
The Yellowjackets scored their only points of the second half early in the fourth quarter. Jaygen Wells plunged in from the 1 to pull Cleburne within 30-13.
Hicks (24-161) had more than half of the Roos’ 321 rushing yards. Raymond Howard added 39 yards on three carries.
Cameron Blocker ended Cleburne’s first drive with a blindside sack of Stewart that produced a fumble. The Yellowjackets recovered but had to punt on fourth-and-17.
Jaeshaun Peyton also had a sack that forced a punt.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Belton 28, Huntsville 21
- Chaparral 34, Marble Falls 21
- Copperas Cove 42, Manor 36
- Lampasas 72, Georgetown East View 37
- Malakoff 42, Salado 0
- McGregor 21, Gatesville 17
- RR Cedar Ridge 34, Harker Heights 33
- Thrall 49, Florence 0
District 4-5A-D1
- Granbury 17, Waco 14
- Killeen 37, Cleburne 13
- Midlothian 35, Shoemaker 26
- Red Oak 38, Lake Belton 34 (Thurs.)
