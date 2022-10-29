Early in a game against Killeen that Shoemaker could not afford to lose, the Grey Wolves appeared perplexed. They couldn't run the ball in the first half, and they couldn't throw the ball in the second quarter heading into a stout north win.
The Wolves figured it out in the second half. Jerrod Hicks scored on a 64-yard run in the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie and the Grey Wolves went on to beat Killeen 21-7 on Friday at Joseph L. Searles Stadium.
Kmare Balfour added a 16-yard scoring run with 7:21 remaining, and Antonio Butler’s third extra-point kick provided the final margin.
Malik Esquerra’s interception with 1:40 remaining sealed the Roos' fate.
Balfour, Shoemaker's backup quarterback, helped spark a struggling rushing attack in the second half. He ran for 53 yards on seven carries after halftime.
The Wolves (7-2, 5-2 4-5A-Division I) rushed for 67 yards in the opening half. They finished with 258. Shoemaker threw just one pass — incomplete — after halftime.
"Kudos to our kids because they listened to the coaching at halftime and on the sideline and they made the adjustments and we ended up winning the game," Shoemaker coach Toby Foreman said.
"And this was a big win."
Shoemaker moved into a third-place tie with Lake Belton and can clinch a playoff spot next week with a win at Granbury or an Ellison loss at Lake Belton.
Midlothian defeated Ellison 27-13 at Buckley Stadium on Friday, knocking the Eagles out of a fourth-place tie. The Grey Wolves hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with their 16-8 win over the Eagles on Sept. 23.
Shoemaker starting QB Jerome was 3-for-4 for 39 yards and a touchdown with the wind behind him in the first quarter. But he finished the half 1-for-9 for 7 yards and an end-zone interception while working into the wind.
"It felt like the wind was blowing about 40 miles an hour and that did mess with us a little bit," Foreman said. "It's the first time we've encountered that with a sophomore quarterback and I think that got in his head a little bit on some of the throws he couldn't make."
The Roos (3-6, 2-5) were held to 29 yards in the second half. They finished with just 42 on the ground for the game, in large part due to four sacks by Shoemaker’s Zavian Tibbs.
Hicks finished with two scores in the game. He opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown catch late in the opening quarter. Hicks finished with 76 yards rushing and 39 receiving. Jamarius Stewart added 82 yards on 21 carries. Jerome ran for 37 yards.
Jakobe Deloach led Killeen with 60 yards rushing. He also caught a 21-yard TD pass.
"We've got to score some points and that's just the bottom line," Killeen coach Josh Sadler said.
Shoemaker’s first TD was aided by great field position. The Roos tried a fake punt on fourth-and-2 from their own 44 and punter Timothy Boatner was dumped for a 10-yard loss.
The Wolves, who lost 2 yards on their opening drive, promptly lost 5 more before Hicks got wide open for a 29-yard catch-and-run to the Killeen 10.
The Wolves still had to work to get on the board. They gained nothing on a run and two passes, then opted not to kick a field goal downwind on fourth-and-goal from the 10. The gamble paid off when Hicks got wide open again in the end zone for an easy touchdown with 70 seconds left in the opening period.
The Roos answered on their next drive, going 68 yards on 10 plays. Deloach caught a 21-yard TD pass from Roderick Norman to get the Roos on the board. Ruben Menchaca’s extra point tied the game at 7.
Norman kept the drive going with a third-and-13 completion to Boatner for 26 yards.
But Killeen finished the night with just 139 total yards.
Shoemaker got another short field late in the half when Tibbs sacked Norman and stripped the football. Darrion Burleson recovered for the Wolves at the Killeen 43 with 1:26 remaining, but Shoemaker was unable to cash in.
Shomaker outgained Killeen 113-110 in the first half.
Norman fared much better than Jerome in the wind, completing 6 of 13 passes for 72 yards. But he was held to 25 yards after halftime, relentlessly pressured by Tibbs and the Grey Wolves.
The Roos host Waco at Buckley Stadium next Friday to wrap up Sadler's first season with the program.
"I thought our kids came out and made a statement for our program tonight," Sadler said. "For those who think the Killeen Kangaroos are down, that they're out, we're on the rise, baby. And here we come. ... These kids are playing the way I want them to play. It's going in the right direction, I can promise you that."
4-5A-D1 FOOTBALL
- Midlothian 27, Ellison 13
- Red Oak 55, Granbury 0
- Shoemaker 21, Killeen 7
- Waco 23, Cleburne 13
- OFF: Lake Belton
STANDINGS
x-Midlothian 7-0
x-Red Oak 6-1
Lake Belton 5-2
Shoemaker 5-2
Ellison 4-3
Granbury 2-5
Killeen 2-5
Waco 1-6
Cleburne 0-8
4-5A-D1 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
LAKE BELTON (5-2): In with win over Ellison on Friday
SHOEMAKER (5-2): In with win at Granbury OR Ellison loss at Lake Belton
ELLISON (4-3): In with win at Lake Belton AND Shoemaker win (win and Shoemaker loss results in three-way tie)
