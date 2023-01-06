TEMPLE — Lake Belton continued to scrap and claw against district-leading Killeen on Friday, putting forth a gritty defensive effort, but the Lady Kangaroos’ length and athleticism down low eventually proved too much for the Lady Broncos to overcome in a 49-36 loss at Bronco Gym.
Tyanna Simpson scored 20 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had five blocked shots for the Lady Roos (9-12, 5-0), who blocked 13 shots overall and out-rebounded Lake 32-22 in winning for the sixth time in their last eight games. The Lady Roos also took over sole possession of first place following Ellison’s 67-66 overtime loss at Shoemaker on Friday.
Simpson shot 9-of-12 from the field to pace an efficient Killeen offense that shot 53 percent (19-of-36) overall and managed to find an answer each time it needed one in the second half, when the Lady Broncos (7-15, 1-4) never got within single digits in losing for the fifth time in their last six games.
Taleiyah Gibbs followed Simpson with 11 points, including a pair of timely 3s to quell Lake’s momentum a couple of times in the second half.
Lake still kept the pressure up on the defensive end throughout, forcing the ‘Lady Roos into 19 turnovers, but was unable to turn any of them into points on the other end.
“Besides the missed layups and the blocked shots, I’m pretty happy with how we played tonight against a very talented Killeen team,” said first-year Lake Belton head coach Tiffney Barnes, whose team turned it over just seven times, though Killeen turned those into eight points.
“We talked about protecting the ball from their defense,” Barnes continued. “We’ve just never experienced athletic defense at the block like that. Everybody in our district right now that we’ve played, they’re not as long as Killeen is. So this is our first time playing athletic post players that have great timing to block shots.”
The Lady Broncos never led but stayed close in the first half by using crisp passes and fluid ball movement, as well as capitalizing on a few second-chance opportunities.
Trailing by only five with about 3 minutes left before the break, Lake still hadn’t turned the ball over until back-to-back ill-fated passes led to a Sumayah Wright layup and an Aubriana Gray 3-pointer on the other end, which helped Killeen pull out to a 32-21 advantage by the half.
The Lady Broncos then traded baskets with the Lady Roos for the opening minutes of the second half before Cassidy Gladney and Angie DeLeon combined to net 3-of-4 free throws to spark their team on a 7-0 run to close the third quarter.
Gladney finished with a team-best 14 points while DeLeon chipped in 11 for Lake, which shot 18 percent (11-of-59), including 0-for-11 in the final period.
Gladney tacked on a transition layup from the left side during the spurt and Madison Lux found DeLeon for a short jumper from the middle of the lane as the Lady Broncos cut the deficit to 43-34 heading into the final frame by forcing Killeen into turnovers on its final four possessions of the third.
But Killeen turned to Simpson, whose hook shot from the right side stopped the streak right off the bat to open the fourth and the Lady Roos led by at least 11 points for the rest of the way.
“We prepared for this type of atmosphere with the heat, how hot it is in here,” Killeen head coach Jennifer Graham said. “We had to deal with that last year at another campus. Just the gameplan was to keep our girls hydrated, keep pushing our pace of the ball and control the floor.”
