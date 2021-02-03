HARKER HEIGHTS -- Alison Howe scored twice and the Killeen Lady Roos held on for a 2-1 victory at Harker Heights on Tuesday.
Howe broke a 1-1 tie with a shot that floated just over the Harker Heights keeper with nine minutes remaining in the match.
Killeen improved to 3-2 in District 12-6A and is tied with Temple for third place. The Lady Knights fell to 2-3.
“We knew it was going to be a very physical, tough game,” Killeen coach Daniel Wood said. “A lot of these girls know each other, so it adds a little extra flavor to the game.”
For the first half of the game, the Lady Knights repeatedly found themselves with the ball on their half of the field, but their defense held each time.
“It’s a typical cross-town rivalry,” Harker Heights coach Matthew Evans said. “Every time we play Killeen, they’re very tough.”
Heights was able to apply more pressure and create more moments of success as the game wore on. A shot presented itself for Heights 22 minutes before halftime, but it soared over the goal.
Heights had another shot that skimmed by the edge of Killeen’s goal.
Late in the half, Heights kept the pressure on and Lady Roos goalie made back-to-back stops with seven minutes remaining in a scoreless first half.
After a long battle for control of the ball to start the second half, Killeen found its opportunity. A free kick from Howe gave the Lady Roos their first goal eight minutes in.
The Lady Knights upped the aggression and brought the ball right back to Killeen's goal, but Killeen's defense initially denied them a chance to tie the game.
But a penalty kick from Heights senior Brooke Frierson found its mark to tie the game at 1.
By the middle of the second half, neither team had taken the lead despite exchanging quick attempts at each other’s goals.
Minutes later, Howe broke the deadlock.
“I’m proud of these girls for fighting the whole time,” Wood said. “They didn’t give up. There was a little bit of bending, but no breaking."
With the clock ticking, Heights raced to even the score. The Lady Knights brought the ball right back to the Killeen goal and just barely missed a shot to tie the game.
Another free kick gave Heights another opportunity to tie up the score in the late minutes, but Killeen goalie Ashlyn Miller jumped high enough to stop the ball.
Minutes later Heights had another free kick opportunity that was promptly caught again by Miller.
“I thought we played really well,” Evans said. “We had a lot of opportunities, a lot of chances. We’ve just got to learn to finish around the goal.”
Killeen hosts Ellison on Friday while Harker Heights travels to Temple.
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
Belton 5-0 (15 pts)
Bryan 5-0 (15 pts)
Killeen 3-2 (9 pts)
Temple 3-2 (9 pts)
Harker Heights 2-3 (6 pts)
Copperas Cove 1-4 (3 pts)
Shoemaker 0-4-1 (2 pts)
Ellison 0-4-1 (1 pt)
TUESDAY'S SCORES
- Belton 10, Ellison 0
- Bryan 7, Copperas Cove 2
- Killeen 2, Harker Heights 1
- Temple 6, Shoemaker 0
