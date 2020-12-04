With zero playoff implications, pride and bragging rights for Copperas Cove and Killeen were on the line in Friday's season finale at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen.
Advantage Killeen, which rushed for 222 yards and outgained Copperas Cove by 72 yards.
"Any win we can get is great," said Killeen head coach Neil Searcy. "But it's always good to beat Cove. I've been around Killeen for a long time, and Cove — you know, the early 2000s — were getting the best of us for a while.
Tonight was number six in a row for us beating Cove, and we're happy about that."
The Roos (3-6, 2-5 12-6A) scored early and often en route to a 35-7 rout of the Bulldawgs.
Copperas Cove (1-9, 0-7) finished the season winless in district play, but head coach Jason Hammett said the lessons learned from a tough season are not limited to the football field.
"We, like a lot of people, went through a ton of struggles this year," Hammett said. "We weren't able to come out on top in the columns, so we told the kids, you know for us, they've got to take something away from this game other than just X's and O's.
That's not going to last. X's and O's aren't going to last forever, but the lessons this game teaches you will."
Killeen and Copperas Cove were supposed to play Nov. 6, but it was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak on the Copperas Cove team.
"It's the only way to go," Hammett said of finishing the season by playing a game. "We fought our butts off to get these kids games, and these kids fought their butts off to get back and get these games."
The two teams played a scoreless second half, but Killeen’s fast start proved to be enough as they built the 28-point lead at halftime that proved to be the final score.
Killeen scored on all but one possession in the first half.
"It was what you want to see — what we wanted to see — all year long, but what we wanted to see from our young guys building up, going into next year," Searcy said. "So, something to build on. We got something to build on around here and we'll be back next year for sure."
Searcy was referring to De'Van'Te Johnson and Ahmad Bailey, who are a sophomore and junior, respectively.
The Roos kicked off the scoring with a long 12-play drive, picking up four first downs along the way — one aided by a penalty by the Bulldawg defense.
Shemar Cheever scored from 1 yard out to put the Roos on the board.
Cheever finished with 84 yards on 10 carries.
After getting a short field, thanks to a short punt by the Bulldawgs on the following drive, the Roos scored again, this one a 22-yard strike from Bailey to Jayden Hill, their first touchdown connection of the night. After the extra point, Killeen had a quick 14-0 advantage just under eight minutes into the game.
Bailey finished the game with 79 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-13 passing. He also scampered for 42 yards rushing with a touchdown.
The Bulldawgs caught a spark on the ensuing kickoff.
Tyrese Carter returned the ball 42 yards into Roo territory. The Bulldawg offense covered the 38 yards in just 5 plays.
The Bulldawgs’ lone touchdown of the game came courtesy of a 2-yard run by Brandon Ortega. The Caleb Newberry extra point cut the Killeen lead in half with 1:51 to play in the first quarter.
Ortega was the star of the offense for the Bulldawgs, racking up 113 yards on 18 carries. He also had one catch for 18 yards.
It didn’t take long for the Roos to extend the lead yet again.
Killeen’s offense took over on the next possession and drove 55 yards in six plays. Bailey and Hill hooked up again, this time for 20 yards near the sideline in the end zone.
Just five seconds into the second quarter, the score was 21-7 in favor of the Roos.
After forcing another Bulldawg punt, the Roos drove the length of the field — 80 yards — in just five plays. Johnson, who was listed as a wide receiver, got involved in the running game, taking the ball 42 yards for a score.
One drive later, the Roos took over at their own 36-yard line. It took only six plays for Killeen to score again. Bailey scored on a quarterback keeper, going 12 yards into the end zone.
Defensively for Killeen, Aaron Barnwell recorded two sacks.
For Copperas Cove, Justin Raines reeled in an interception, and Ayden Paquette picked up a sack.
KILLEEN 35, COPPERAS COVE 7
Copperas Cove 7 0 0 0— 7
Killeen 14 21 0 0—35
First Quarter
Killeen—Shemar Cheever 1 run (Tra-bi Diakite kick), 6:50.
Killeen—Jayden Hill 22 pass from Ahmad Bailey (Dallas Anderson-Kappa kick), 3:52.
Cove—Brandon Ortega 2 run (Caleb Newberry kick), 1:51.
Second Quarter
Killeen—Hill 20 pass from Bailey (Diakite kick), 11:55.
Killeen—De’Van’Te Johnson 42 run (Anderson-Kappa kick), 8:58.
Killeen—Bailey 12 run (Anderson-Kappa kick), 5:05.
TEAM STATISTICS
Cove Killeen
First Downs 15 10
Total Yards 222 294
Rushes-Yards 44-171 29-215
Passing Yards 45 79
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-0 6-15-1
Punts-Avg. 4-30.8 3-32
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 10-101 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Copperas Cove, Ortega 18-113, Brody Sanders 8-42, Malcom Roberts 8-27, Josiah Key 5-15, Shane Richey 4-(minus 11). Killeen, Shemar Cheever 10-84, Bailey 9-42, Johnson 5-85, Terell Gilmore 4-2, Jacobia Thomas 1-2.
PASSING—Copperas Cove, Shane Richey 8-16-0-45. Killeen, Bailey 6-13-0-79, Terell Gilmore 0-2-1-0.
RECEIVING—Copperas Cove, Russel Cochran 4-6, Ortega 1-18, Craig Brown 1-17, Dylan Bogard 1-6, Brody Sanders 1-(minus 2). Killeen, Hill 2-42, Thomas 2-22, Milan Kemp-Murray 1-14, Johnson 1-1.
12-6A FINAL STANDINGS
x-Temple 7-0
x-Bryan 5-2
x-Harker Heights 5-2
x-Shoemaker 5-2
Belton 3-4
Killeen 2-5
Ellison 1-6
Copperas Cove 0-7
x-clinched playoff spot
