Killeen’s defensive score with about 9 minutes remaining in the game was not enough to spark a Kangaroo comeback in Friday evening’s loss to the Stony Point Tigers.
Down by 10 in the early part of the fourth quarter, the Kangaroo defense penetrated the Tiger line and stopped running back Cameron Cook before he could get out of the end zone for a safety, trimming the deficit to 24-16, which proved to be the game’s final score.
“I thought our kids played hard,” Sadler said. “You know, we made some mistakes and I saw that coming. I’ve been three months with these kids. It’s hard to get everything where you want it in three months, but what I will tell you we got is, we’ve got a bunch of kids that will fight their tails off and that's what I’m most proud of.”
The Kangaroos (1-1) made few mistakes in last week’s 42-6 win over Chaparral, but it came against a team making its debut with players who had little to no varsity experience.
On Friday, Sadler felt Killeen missed a few opportunities in a first half that saw the Kangaroos appear to control much of the action.
“We had two drives in the first half that we should have scored on,” Sadler said. “I thought I felt like we should have 28 on the board in the first half.”
In the opening half, the Kangaroos failed to convert on two fourth downs — one from the Stony Point 25-yard line and the other right before the half.
Despite the missed opportunities, a couple of drives did hit their mark for Killeen.
Early in the first quarter, running back De’Van’Te Johnson put the Roos on top 7-3 after a 33-yard rushing touchdown.
Johnson contributed a total of 61 yards on eight carries to Killeen’s rushing attack. Running back Jakobe Deloach led the way on the ground for the Roos, tallying 96 yards on 15 touches.
Later, in the second quarter, the Roos got going again. In fact, Killeen appeared as though it would take a lead into the locker room at the break.
After a 1-yard plunge into the end zone by Stony Point’s Kory Thomas with 1:51 left in the first half, the Kangaroos answered right back. Led by Norman, the Kangaroos covered 70 yards on just four plays in under a minute.
Norman began the drive with a 14-yard scramble before floating a 40-yard pass in the middle of the field to Tekoree Landours to get inside the Tiger red zone. On the following play, Norman scrambled and found sophomore wide receiver Raymond Howard in the end zone from 16 yards out.
Norman completed 12 of his 20 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the game. Howard caught three of Norman’s passes for 28 yards.
The Norman-to-Howard connection gave the Roos a 14-10 lead it would only hold for about 10 seconds.
Cook, a TCU commit, took the ensuing kickoff back 79 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a three-point lead they would not relinquish.
“Defensively, we just had some breakdowns,” Sadler said. “And the gameplan was built around of course number four (Cook) — he’s one of the best in the state — but you know, we just had some breakdowns in there and it’s just stuff that we’ve got to clean up.”
Moving forward, the Roos will also look to clean up the penalties. Killeen was penalized often, racking up a total of 123 penalty yards, many of which were 15-yard personal foul calls.
“We’ve got to cut that mess out,” Sadler said of the numerous penalties. “Against really, really good football teams down the road, if we could ever get ourselves to being that playoff football team, that will come back to bite us in the rear, so we’ve got to do a much better job in that matter.”
Sadler admitted the penalties played a factor in the outcome, but it was mainly the missed opportunities that did his team in.
Unfortunately for Killeen, the Kangaroo offense was unable to capitalize after the safety. On the ensuing drive, the Kangaroos lost a yard in three plays, going three-and-out.
From there, the Tigers ran out the rest of the clock.
Clinging to a 17-14 lead, Stony Point added to it late in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Ivan Villegas to Notre Dame commit Braylon James.
Defensively in the first half, the Kangaroos forced two Tiger turnovers. On the first play from scrimmage, senior linebacker Cameron Gee fell on a loose football the Tigers coughed up on an unsuccessful quarterback-to-running back exchange. Later in the quarter, on fourth down, Gee dropped back in coverage and picked off a Villegas pass on the 2-yard line. Johnson returned it to the 15, but the Kangaroos were unable to do anything with it.
Killeen opens District 4-5A-Division I play with a trip to Cleburne next Friday.
To Sadler, the opponent makes no difference in the preparation for the game.
“I want our kids to focus on how we play the game and the things that we got to do to make us better,” he said. “I tell them all the time, turn the scoreboard off, go out and find out what these guys are made of — be physical, be fast.”
He said he will focus on helping the team fix the things it’s doing wrong as it prepares for district play.
Of Cleburne, Sadler said: “I hadn’t watched a drop of film on them yet, so I don’t know what they got. But I’m sure they got some cats just like everybody else and we’re gonna have our hands full, so we just gotta go get after it.”
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
- Brenham 42, Belton 7
- Copperas Cove 39, Georgetown East View 9
- Florence 25, Bruceville-Eddy 14
- Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14
- Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 13
- Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34
- Lampasas 48, Austin Northeast Early College 0
- Round Rock Stony Point 24, Killeen 16
- Salado 38, Bryan Rudder 28
- Shoemaker 52, Chaparral 0
- Temple 34, Willis 20
