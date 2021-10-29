Based on scores alone, Temple has rolled through District 12-6A. Putting aside a dramatic 10-point win over Harker Heights, the Wildcats’ other four league wins entering Friday night’s game against Killeen were decided by an average margin of 38 points.
Head coach Scott Stewart routinely advises against resting on ones’ laurels. The Kangaroos, on occasion, provided sturdy examples as to why inside Leo Buckley Stadium.
Samari Howard’s 10-yard touchdown run with 3:56 left in the fourth quarter tied him with former running back Lache Seastrunk for the program’s career-points record and put the finishing touch on Temple’s 44-6 triumph over the Kangaroos that also included four TD tosses from quarterback Reese Rumfield and another stingy defensive performance.
“We needed this experience. The last several weeks since Heights, it’s kind of been come out, impose your will, move the ball, score a lot of points early and just Cadillac through. I told them after the game I said it’s easy when things are going well. When things aren’t like you planned, to me that’s a life lesson. When things aren’t going exactly like you want them to, what are you going to then?” said Stewart, whose team didn’t score until the 2:53 mark of the first quarter yet still posted 421 yards of offense, led 20-0 at the half and clinched at least a share of the championship with one game to go.
“Sometimes you just have to grind it out.”
Jalen Robinson — who played most of the fourth quarter after Howard had collected 151 of his game-high 161 yards through three frames — reeled off 32-yard run down to the 10-yard line. Howard was re-inserted and promptly bulled his way into the end zone for the tying TD.
“I’m just proud of the guys. (Robinson) was toting the ball when I came out and I’m about to go hug him,” Howard said. “I have a lot of work to do but it feels great being recognized as one of the top guys.”
Rumfield completed 10 of 18 passes for 171 yards, including scoring tosses of 19 and 71 yards to Devan Williams, 32 yards to KeAndre Smith and 28 yards to Tr’Darius Taylor. Robinson had a 38-yard TD among 99 yards rushing.
Temple’s defense, which now has 21 takeaways in district, limited the Kangaroos’ multi-faceted, misdirection rushing attack to 93 yards on 44 carries. Quarterback Roderick Norman’s 1-yard keeper in the third quarter accounted for Killeen’s only points as it dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-6 in 12-6A.
“We just started off slow. Every time we play, we have to come in with the mindset that they are a team that wants to beat us,” Williams said. “Coach just gave us a little pep talk, told us to keep our heads together and do our roles, do our jobs, and that’s what we did.”
Temple came up empty on four of its seven first-half possessions. The other three, though, were rather productive.
Linebacker Taurean York’s sack on third down led to a short 13-yard punt that left the Wildcats already in striking distance at the Roos 37.
Temple was on the board five plays later when Williams caught a pass at the 10, pivoted outside to leave his defender behind and finished the 19-yard score.
Smith slipped wide-open up the seam and adjusted to a back-shoulder throw from Rumfield for a 32-yard TD connection at 10:05 of the second quarter that boosted the lead to 13-0.
Taylor went into tip-toe mode in the back of the end zone and cradled a 28-yard pass from Rumfield for a 20-0 advantage 41 seconds before the break, when the important tweaks were made.
“We were kind of lackadaisical. You could see it. We were lackadaisical when we came out,” Howard said. “But, we fixed it (in the locker room). He chewed us out. I don’t know what it is. Temple kids. When we get chewed out, we play harder.”
12-6A FOOTBALL
x-Temple 6-0
x-Harker Heights 5-1
x-Belton 4-2
x-Bryan 4-2
Ellison 2-4
Shoemaker 2-4
Copperas Cove 1-5
Killeen 0-6
x-clinched playoff spot
THURSDAY
- Belton 24, Shoemaker 15
FRIDAY
- Bryan 28, Ellison 0
- Harker Heights 64, Copperas Cove 14
- Temple 44, Killeen 6
