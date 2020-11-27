Even with the District 12-6A championship and the league’s No. 1 seed in the Class 6A Division II playoffs in its back pocket, Temple had business to tend to Friday night.
The Wildcats handled it in convincing fashion.
Samari Howard dazzled with four first-half touchdowns, the defense stymied Killeen throughout and Temple completed the program’s first unbeaten run through league play since 2015 with a 49-6 romp of the Kangaroos in the regular-season finale at Wildcat Stadium.
Temple (9-1, 7-0), winner of seven straight and a host to Waxahachie in the bi-district round in two weeks, held Killeen (2-6, 1-5) to a mere 74 yards and forced seven punts and two turnovers — Eric Shorter’s strip and recovery in the second quarter and Marshall Grays’ interception in the third. The six points allowed was a season low, replacing the seven Temple surrendered against Bryan.
“What you hope is that they buy into what you’re selling and buy into the process. And the process is you try to go 1-0 (each week). We celebrated (the district title last Thursday) and we came up here the next day and absolutely grinded,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “If you can focus on that process, then it’s hard to have a letdown. I was proud of how they came out.”
Howard, whose services were only needed in the first half, had two 5-yard touchdown runs and two receiving TDs totaling a combined 90 yards. His 67 yards rushing snapped a streak of seven consecutive 100-yard plus performances but pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark (1,040) for the first time in his career.
“That was a big goal, but coming into the game I didn’t want to just focus on my main goal, the single goal,” Howard said of reaching 1,000. “I was worried about the team, not trying to be selfish about myself.”
Howard spent the second half, which started with Temple ahead 35-6, cheering on his teammates as a wealth of reserves took the field, and there most certainly was plenty of good times to go around Friday night.
“They played well and played focus, and that’s what I was more impressed by,” Stewart said. “These kids always play hard. You can go get a pick-up game going on the baseball field and they’re going to knock each other’s heads off. The focus sometimes gets away from us and I was real proud of how they did that tonight.”
Temple quarterback Humberto Arizmendi completed 13 of 16 passes for 205 yards and three TDs — the two to Howard and another to Mikal Harrison-Pilot. The senior signal-caller also scored his first rushing touchdown of the season, a 25-yarder on his final snap of the night. He totaled 90 yards rushing one week after gaining a career-high 139.
Howard’s whirlwind first half started with a 5-yard touchdown run on a direct snap that lifted Temple ahead to stay with just 4½ minutes gone in the opening quarter.
Harrison-Pilot’s 26-yard scoring reception doubled the advantage to 14-0 at 2:34 of the first before the Kangaroos got on the board with Ahmad Bailey’s 30-yard sprint to the end zone.
Howard then produced his one-handed catch, reaching up with his left hand at the 5 before sauntering into the end zone for a 21-6 lead.
The junior then took a screen pass on third-and-20 and turned it into a 58-yard touchdown to make it 28-6 with 4:32 left to halftime.
Following Shorter’s forced and recovered fumble at the Killeen 13-yard line, Howard retreated about 10 yards after taking a handoff to avert a pair of encroaching defenders then saw enough space to outrun everyone for an extended 5-yard TD and Temple’s 35-6 cushion with 1:58 to go.
Arizmendi’s TD run and a 3-yard scoring dash by Jalen Robinson accounted for the second-half points. Now, it’s onto the playoffs.
“Just staying disciplined and doing the right things,” Howard said of the team’s approach to two weeks of practice before facing Waxahachie. “We just have to be smart right now going into the playoffs. We need everybody we have.”
TEMPLE 49, KILLEEN 6
Killeen 0 6 0 0 — 6
Temple 14 21 7 7 — 49
Tem — Mikal Harrison-Pilot 26 pass from Humberto Arizmendi (Bajric kick)
Kil — Ahmad Bailey 30 run (kick blocked)
Tem — Howard 32 pass from Arizmendi (Bajric kick)
Tem — Howard 58 pass from Arimendi (Bajric kick)
Tem — Howard 5 run (Bajric kick)
Tem — Arizmendi 25 run (Bajric kick)
Tem — Jalen Robinson 3 run (Bajric kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Kil Tem
First downs 10 23
Rushes-yards 32-21 41-258
Passing yards 53 232
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-17-1 16-22-0
Punts-average 7-33.2 1-37
Fumbles-lost 8-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 9-88 11-113
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Killeen, Bailey 9-23, Emory Arthur 6-22, Shemar Cheever 1-4, Kadarius Marshall 4-(minus 1), Jordan Matney 1-(minus 3), Jacobia Thomas 6-(minus 7), Jayden Hill 5-(minus 17). Temple, Arizmendi 10-90, Howard 11-67, Robinson 8-67, Harrison-Pilot 5-28, Thomas McVade 3-15, Bryce Langrum 2-2, team 2-(minus 11).
PASSING — Killeen, Hill 3-4-1-23, Bailey 3-6-0-22, Thomas 2-7-0-8. Temple, Arizmendi 13-16-0-205, Harrison-Pilot 3-6-0-27.
RECEIVING — Killeen, Davontay Monroe 3-14, Thomas 1-11, Marshall 1-10, Arthur 1-8, Albert Powell 1-8, Milan Kemp-Murray 1-2. Temple, Howard 2-90, Harrison-Pilot 5-49, Luke Allen 2-35, AJ McDuffy 3-25, Michael Heckstall 2-20, Jonah Walker 1-7, Tr’Darius Taylor 1-6.
12-6A STANDINGS
y-Temple 7-0
x-Bryan 5-2
x-Shoemaker 5-2
Harker Heights 4-2
Belton 3-3
Killeen 1-5
Ellison 1-6
Copperas Cove 0-6
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 24, Ellison 22
- Harker Heights 42, Copperas Cove 20
- Shoemaker 27, Belton 21, OT
- Temple 49, Killeen 6
