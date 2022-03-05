TEMPLE — The Temple Wildcats finalized their weekend plans Friday night — they’re going to celebrate a long-awaited league title.
Eric Ortiz and Jorge Martinez scored a pair of goals to cancel out Killeen’s opening score, and the Wildcats clinched at least a share of the District 12-6A championship at Temple’s soccer complex.
Playoff-bound Temple (16-6-1, 10-1-1) won for the fourth straight time while moving to a table-topping 31 points and the program’s first district crown since 2008 — when head coach Matt Corley was in the third of what is now a 17-year stay as the Wildcats’ head coach. Corley is now one win shy of 200 for his career.
Killeen (7-4-1 district, 23 points) dropped from second to fourth behind Copperas Cove (25 points) and Belton (24 points) with two games remaining in the regular season. Temple, officially qualified for the postseason for the second straight year after a four-season absence, can clinch the outright crown with a draw or win Tuesday night at Ellison.
Temple, which defeated the Kangaroos 1-0 in the teams’ first meeting this season, enjoyed the better part of the possession through the first 15 minutes of the first half but Mauricio Villegas put Killeen ahead 1-0 against the run of play with a seeing-eye shot to the top, left corner of the net past a leaping and reaching Wildcats keeper Jonathan Boyd in the 17th minute.
Temple recorded the equalizer in the 27th when Ortiz possessed the ball among a cluster of feet inside the penalty box and took a shot through traffic that Kangaroos goalie Jacob Rodriguez never saw until it rolled over the line.
The 1-1 deadlock appeared destined to last to halftime, but Martinez had other plans. The defender, in the attacking third as Alejandro Gonzalez took a free kick, produced what essentially was a no-look attempt. Gonzalez flicked his right foot back toward the frame while his body faced a different way and shot floated over Wilson’s head for a 2-1 advantage 13 seconds before the break.
Temple had nine shots on goal overall to the Kangaroos’ two and had an edge in corner kicks. 4-3.
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
y-Temple 10-1-1 (31 pts)
Copperas Cove 7-3-2 (25)
Belton 7-3-2 (24)
Killeen 7-4-1 (23)
Bryan 4-2-6 (20)
Ellison 1-7-4 (9)
Harker Heights 3-9-0 (9)
Shoemaker 1-11-0 (3)
y-clinched share of district title
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 9, Shoemaker 0
- Copperas Cove 4, Harker Heights 1
- Ellison ties Bryan, Ellison wins shootout 10-9
- Temple 2, Killeen 1
