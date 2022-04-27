TEMPLE — Despite starting the night in sixth place, the Temple Wildcats’ path to the playoffs was clear. They needed wins in their last two games of the regular season.
They’re now halfway there.
Temple erupted for five runs in the sixth inning to break a deadlock and come away with a 9-4 victory over Killeen on Tuesday night at Hallford Field to complete a sweep of the season series.
The Wildcats moved to 6-7 in District 12-6A play, forging a three-way tie for fourth in the league standings with Copperas Cove and Killeen. Temple visits Cove in the regular-season finale Friday night, needing a victory to claim the district’s final postseason berth.
The Roos can only reach the postseason with a win Friday vs. Belton and a Cove win over Temple. Then Killeen would have to beat Cove in a play-in game for the final playoff spot.
The Wildcats broke the 4-all logjam in the sixth by sending nine batters to the plate and getting three hits.
Kobe Smith and Anthony Ramos led off with walks from Killeen reliever Rodrick Norman. Johnny Donoso delivered a one-out RBI single through the middle to drive in Smith and give the Wildcats the lead they needed.
They added plenty of insurance, too.
Nate Mitchell singled over the shortstop to load the bases. Aric Hickman lofted a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Ramos. Leslie Jackson stroked a two-run double to deep left, and Jackson scoree when Evan Machuca reached on an error.
Mitchell went the distance on the mound for the Wildcats, scattering eight hits, striking out nine and walking five. Norman took the loss for Killeen in relief of Jack Mellon.
The Wildcats posted two runs in the first by sending eight batters to the plate with only one hit.
Isaac Ramos led off with a single, and Donoso followed with a walk. Isaac Ramos scored from third on a Hickman groundout, and Donoso came home when Matt McDonald reached on an error. The Wildcats left the bases loaded.
Killeen captured the lead with a three-run fourth.
Jerryn Pettijohn slipped a run-scoring single by diving shortstop Isaac Ramos. Keymoni Coleman drove in Connor Beeman with a base hit, and Pettijohn scored on a Bryce Prince sacrifice fly for a 3-2 game.
Temple knotted it in the bottom half of the fourth when Smith reached on an error and scored on an Isaac Ramos sacrifice fly.
Both teams added a run in the fifth to knot it at 4. The Kangaroos converted a double steal that brought Norman in from third. The Wildcats came back with a two-out rally when Jackson reached on an error and scored on Machuca’s double.
12-6A BASEBALL
y-Bryan 13-0
x-Belton 11-2
x-Harker Heights 8-5
Copperas Cove 6-7
Killeen 6-7
Temple 6-7
Ellison 1-12
Shoemaker 1-12
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 13, Shoemaker 3, 6 innings
- Bryan 14, Ellison 0
- Harker Heights 7, Copperas Cove 3
- Temple 9, Killeen 4
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Ellison at Shoemaker, 4:30 p.m.
- Belton at Killeen, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Temple at Copperas Cove, 7 p.m.
End of Regular Season
11-6A BASEBALL
x-Mansfield Lake Ridge 11-2
x-Waco Midway 10-3
Mansfield 8-5
Waxahachie 8-5
Duncanville 7-6
Cedar Hill 5-8
DeSoto 2-11
Waco 1-12
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Duncanville 8, Waco 2
- Lake Ridge 9, Midway 2
- Mansfield 2, Cedar Hill 1
- Waxahachie 6, DeSoto 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Cedar Hill at Mansfield, 7 p.m.
- Duncanville at Waco, 7 p.m.
- Lake Ridge at Midway, 7 p.m.
- Waxahachie at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
