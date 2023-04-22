Killeen displayed its speed once again at Thursday’s area meet, where the Lady Kangaroos earned seven medals on the track, including five gold, before placing second as a team.
Competing at Lake Belton against qualifiers from District 21-5A, sophomore standout Aaliyah Barnes led the way for Killeen, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.77 seconds and the 200 in 24.74 to go along with a third-place leap of 16 feet, 9 inches in the long jump.
Her performance was complemented by senior teammates Michaela Mouton and Naomi Sanders. Mouton won the 400 in 54.45, and Sanders was second (11.86) to Barnes in the 100.
Additionally, all three of the Lady Kangaroos’ relay teams placed among the top four to secure berths at the upcoming Region III meet. The 400 and 1,600 quartets won in 47.16 and 3:54.85, respectively, while the 800 relay team was third (1:42.33).
The showings helped Killeen amass 96 points — 39 fewer than champion College Station.
Now, the Lady Kangaroos’ contingency turns its focus toward the two-day regional meet, which starts Friday at Humble’s George Turner Stadium. The top two finishers in each event at regionals will take part in the University Interscholastic League Track & Field State Meet in mid May.
Lake Belton, which beat Killeen by just 11 points for the District 22-5A team title, delivered the area’s next best showing, placing third with 72 points and sending numerous athletes forward.
Lady Broncos senior Layloni Watson emerged with a pair of area championships, winning the long jump (18-1) and triple jump (37-10½), while also placing third (15.00) in the 100 hurdles.
Sophomore pole vaulter Abigail Rydberg cleared 11-0 to win Lake Belton’s only other area championship.
They will be joined at the regional meet by teammates Allie Uzzell, a sophomore, who was third (34-1) in the shot put, junior Emily Bachicha (200, 26.21) and senior Sydni Cartwright (high jump, 5-0), who were each fourth, and the third-place 1,600 relay team (4:02.21).
Finishing fifth in their respective events, sophomore Taylor Love (pole vault, 9-0) and senior Madison Lux (discus, 109-2) just missed out on regional berths.
In its inaugural season, Chaparral is sending three athletes to the regional meet, including Trinity Brown, who qualified in two events. The junior was second in the long jump (17-7) and triple jump (36-3), while Jynasis Hasty, a freshman, was fourth (16-8) in the long jump.
Completing the trio, sophomore Alysse Wilson was fourth (34-0¾) in the shot put, helping the Lady Bobcats place eighth as a team with 31 points.
Belton sophomore distance runner Olivia Brillhart advanced in a pair of events, collecting a silver medal in the 3,200 with a time of 11:20.60 and finishing third (5:20.90) in the 1,600, and junior teammate Breia Finnell will race in the 300 hurdles thanks to her fourth-place time of 47.17.
Rounding out the area’s regional qualifiers are Shoemaker senior Angelique Gonzalez (3rd, high jump, 5-0), Ellison junior Assiah Howard (4th, 100 hurdles, 15.18) and the Lady Eagles’ 800 relay team (4th, 1:44.13).
The Lady Tigers recorded 20 points to place ninth as a team with the Lady Grey Wolves and Lady Eagles tying for 10th place, tallying 16 points apiece.
Ellison senior Kera Harvey fell just shy of reaching regionals, placing fifth (2:18.11) in the 800, matching the finishes of Chaparral sophomore Mikayla Strayhorn (300 hurdles, 47.24) and teammate Brown (400, 59.25).
The Lady Grey Wolves also placed fifth in the 400 relay and 800 relay with times of 48.86 and 1:44.24, respectively.
