WACO — While competing in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl is an honor, it can also be a challenge.
After being nominated by their coaches and selected by the organization’s staff months in advance, recently graduated seniors from different counties and University Interscholastic League classifications unite for just a handful of practices before being thrust into competition together.
It is an unusual situation, but the Blue team created cohesion in the 10th annual volleyball match, defeating Red 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 to even the all-time series between the squads.
Following the win, Julia Jurewicz, of Killeen, admitted the jelling process had to be accelerated.
“Once you step on the court,” she said, “you just do what you have to do. We were all just having fun, and we came together to pull out the win.
“Team chemistry was definitely something we struggled with at first, but over the course of the week, we were able to build the bonds with each other that we needed to take this game.”
Although the match concluded in a sweep for the seventh time, it was competitive.
The score went back and forth to open the contest before a 5-1 outburst by Blue helped it construct a 13-10 advantage, but Red rallied, taking a 14-13 lead thanks to an ace from Shoemaker’s Aniyah Harrison.
Red maintained the one-point advantage at 17-16, but Blue embarked on a 7-1 run en route to winning the first set.
A similar scenario unfolded in the second set, when Red built a 15-11 lead and led 20-19 before Blue was responsible for six of the final seven points, including a kill from Cameron Yoe’s Haley Tucker and an ace from Salado’s Haleigh Wilk.
Like her teammate, Tucker was impressed at how quickly Blue managed to get on the same page.
“It was honestly very easy,” she said. “I’ve never bonded with people so fast. They were all really welcoming, and we were staying together at a host family’s house, so I guess it just happened faster.
“We really got to know each other very quickly.”
In the third set, Blue once again finished with a flurry.
Blue inflated a three-point cushion, 10-7, on a kill from Yoe’s Ainsley Driska, but Red closed the gap, tying the score 12-12 after Gatesville’s Lola Barron assisted Harrison for a kill, and moments later, Red remained ahead at 14-13, but it would not last.
Blue scored the next four points before Red pulled within a point, 20-19, only to witness Blue secure the victory with five unanswered points.
Leigh Jesperson, of Lorena, was named the match’s most valuable player, while Lake Belton’s Danica Bingham received the Molly “Braveheart” Award, which is given for displaying character, perseverance and enthusiasm during the days leading up to the event.
For everyone involved, the match signified the final contest of their high school careers, but for some, it ended long-term relationships.
After playing together at Shoemaker, Harrison and Cynclare Wright concluded their time on the court together under Lady Grey Wolves head coach Merdith Shaw-Moore, while Lake Belton’s Sydni Cartwright joined Bingham on the Red roster, but she was unable to play.
Furthermore, Lady Broncos head coach Liz Ramsey served alongside Shaw-Moore, who was quick to point out the experience was meaningful.
“I told my girls that we were going to have one last dance,” Shaw-Moore said, “and to be able to send them off to college with knowledge, skills and opportunities in life is just amazing. I’m grateful, I’m thankful,and honestly, I’m just overwhelmed.
“It was absolutely amazing when I think about this, and I almost come to tears. In just four days, a lot of amazing things happened.”
