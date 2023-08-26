SATURDAY

Austin St. Dominic Savio 28, Austin Navarro 6

Baytown Christian 44, Carrollton Prince of Peace 12

Brookshire Royal 40, Worthing 37

Bryan St. Joseph 60, Plano Coram Deo 14

Buda Johnson 28, SA Northside Clark 0

CC Carroll 38, Edcouch-Elsa 13

Chillicothe 50, Darrouzett 0

Colleyville Covenant 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6

Conroe Caney Creek 46, Pasadena Rayburn 3

Cypress Falls 48, Cypress Creek 13

Cypress Springs 34, Fort Bend Bush 3

Dallas Carter 65, Yates 0

Dallas Lutheran 62, Greenville Christian 14

Dallas Sunset 24, Dallas Adamson 15

Fort Bend Hightower 20, Pearland Dawson 19

Fort Bend Willowridge 28, Rosenberg Lamar 27

Katy 34, League City Clear Springs 22

Katy Tompkins 31, Cypress Ranch 0

Lamesa Klondike 50, Happy 24

League City Clear Creek 21, Humble Kingwood 0

Lucas Lovejoy 50, College Station 37

McKinney North 38, Garland 2

McLean 40, Van Horn 21

Morton 76, Tornillo 6

Pasadena First Baptist 54, Weatherford Christian 0

Rockwall 56, Cedar Hill 21

SA Burbank 34, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 20

SA Jefferson 25, Uvalde 14

SA Kennedy 34, SA Edison 22

SA Northside Brandeis 45, SA Northside O'Connor 35

SA Northside Jay 49, SA Brackenridge 6

SA Wagner 49, Liberty Hill 17

Seagoville 2, FW Trimble Tech 0

Somerset 49, SA Southside 21

SA Sotomayor 45, SA LEE 8

Spring Westfield 50, Cypress Park 0

Sterling City 35, Odessa Compass 0

Tribe Consolidated 47, Logos Prep 30

Wylie Prep 52, Bell Home 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ira vs. May, ccd.

FRIDAY
 
CLASS 6A

Abilene 49, Odessa Permian 14

Alief Elsik 21, Fort Bend Austin 14

Arlington 27, Mesquite 20

Arlington Bowie 22, Little Elm 7

Austin Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 7

Austin Westlake 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21

Brownsville Rivera 40, La Joya 3

Bryan 21, Waller 6

Buda Hays 36, Austin Akins 0

Byron Nelson 48, Plano 14

Cibolo Steele 52, SA Northside Brennan 0

Clute Brazoswood 44, Beaumont United 36

Conroe 42, Katy Paetow 7

Converse Judson 24, SA Johnson 21

Coppell 44, Garland Sachse 41

Cypress Woods 49, Katy Taylor 42

Dallas Molina 45, FW South Hills 21

DeSoto 39, Allen 7

Deer Park 41, La Porte 20

Denton Guyer 42, Rockwall-Heath 14

Donna North 30, Edinburg Economedes 16

Duncanville 34, Dallas South Oak Cliff 13

Eagle Pass 49, Eagle Pass Winn 7

Edinburg Vela 62, Edinburg North 14

EP Coronado 17, EP Chapin 13

EP Franklin 29, Centennial, N.M. 17

Galena Park North Shore 38, The Woodlands 17

Harlingen 12, Harlingen South 7

Houston Clear Lake 50, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Houston King 58, Crosby 22

Houston Lamar 51, Beaumont West Brook 7

Houston Westbury 24, Houston Madison 14

Humble 21, Channelview 0

Humble Atascocita 46, Dickinson 21

Humble Summer Creek 28, Klein Cain 21

Hurst Bell 36, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14

Justin Northwest 21, Prosper Rock Hill 13

Katy Cinco Ranch 49, The Woodlands Christian 42

Katy Mayde Creek 41, Houston Westside 6

Keller Timber Creek 49, Arlington Lamar 7

Killeen 33, Chaparral 6

Killeen Shoemaker 34, San Angelo Central 27

Klein Collins 35, Magnolia 13

Klein Oak 14, Spring Dekaney 0

Lake Travis 13, Arlington Martin 6

Laredo Alexander 49, SA Northside Holmes 27

Laredo Johnson 17, Laredo Martin 16

Lewisville 50, Garland Naaman Forest 7

Lewisville Flower Mound 38, Keller Fossil Ridge 31

Lewisville Hebron 39, Dallas Jesuit 34

Los Fresnos 42, Weslaco East 7

Mansfield 42, Waco Midway 31

Mansfield Summit 55, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7

Midland 39, EP Montwood 7

North Crowley 69, Arlington Sam Houston 13

North Mesquite 28, North Garland 25

Northwest Eaton 28, Denton Braswell 22

Pasadena Dobie 35, Clear Brook 28

Pearland 45, Clear Falls 41

Plano East 48, Rowlett 14

Prosper 42, Euless Trinity 41

PSJA North 41, PSJA 0

Richardson Pearce 35, Wylie 32

Richmond George Ranch 38, Richmond Foster 37, OT

Round Rock McNeil 30, Del Valle 0

Round Rock Stony Point 24, Austin 21

Round Rock Westwood 34, Georgetown East View 20

SA MacArthur 28, SA Northside Marshall 21

SA Madison 24, Schertz Clemens 17

SA Reagan 17, Smithson Valley 16

SA Roosevelt 28, Del Rio 14

San Benito 28, Brownsville Memorial 21

Southlake Carroll 70, EP Eastwood 21

Temple 57, McKinney Boyd 34

Tomball Memorial 53, Houston Langham Creek 6

Waco 35, FW Southwest 32

Waxahachie 22, Ennis 16

Weatherford 44, Keller Central 19

Weslaco 34, Mercedes 0

Wolfforth Frenship 45, Lubbock Coronado 26

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 23, Huntsville 12

Aledo 50, Dallas Parish Episcopal 35

Barbers Hill 28, Magnolia West 18

Bastrop 29, Kyle Lehman 15

Baytown Lee 33, Pasadena South Houston 22

Brenham 16, Conroe Oak Ridge 7

Burleson Centennial 35, Burleson 6

CC Flour Bluff 42, Boerne 35

CC Ray 48, Laredo Nixon 31

CC Tuloso-Midway 28, CC Moody 0

Cedar Park 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7

Colleyville Heritage 47, Irving Nimitz 13

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 32, New Braunfels Canyon 29

Corsicana 38, Frisco Liberty 28

Crowley 38, N. Richland Hills Birdville 10

Dallas Conrad 58, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Dallas Highland Park 56, Lewisville Marcus 24

Dallas Kimball 29, West Mesquite 7

Dallas Spruce 45, FW Polytechnic 0

Dallas Wilson 38, Irving MacArthur 35

Denison 42, Sherman 0

Donna 55, La Feria 20

El Paso Eastlake 33, EP Andress 0

EP Del Valle 67, EP Burges 25

EP Hanks 56, EP Bowie 32

EP Parkland 26, EP El Dorado 22

EP Ysleta 34, EP Riverside 33

Everman 27, Haltom 6

Floresville 34, SA Lanier 0

Forney 64, Crandall 10

Fort Bend Marshall 21, Klein 15, OT

Frisco Reedy 37, Azle 14

FW Arlington Heights 36, Joshua 6

FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas Jefferson 0

FW Chisholm Trail 38, Dallas Adams 6

FW Wyatt 41, Dallas Lincoln 38

Galena Park 14, Baytown Goose Creek 13, 3OT

Galveston Ball 58, La Marque 6

Georgetown 37, Copperas Cove 7

Granbury 43, Carrollton Creekview 12

Hutto 66, San Marcos 35

Kerrville Tivy 21, Castroville Medina Valley 7

La Joya Palmview 34, PSJA Southwest 21

Lake Dallas 38, Greenville 7

Lancaster 28, Dallas Skyline 14

Leander 48, Pflugerville 28

Lindale 56, Kaufman 46

Lubbock 37, EP Socorro 27

Lubbock Cooper 42, Dumas 0

Lubbock Monterey 44, Odessa 42

Lufkin 31, Tyler Legacy 7

Mission Memorial 42, Mission 30

Mission Sharyland 31, Brownsville Pace 17

Montgomery Lake Creek 38, Angleton 28

Mount Pleasant 38, Pittsburg 14

Nacogdoches 40, Palestine 36

New Caney 35, Montgomery 34

New Caney Porter 42, Dayton 21

Pflugerville Connally 40, Marble Falls 14

Pflugerville Weiss 37, Round Rock 7

Pharr Valley View 40, Hidalgo 22

Plainview 45, Levelland 18

Port Arthur Memorial 24, Port Neches-Groves 7

Red Oak 19, The Colony 16

Roma 36, Rio Grande City 22

Royse City 39, Grand Prairie 20

SA Alamo Heights 51, Seguin 48

SA Southwest 41, Lockhart 35

Saginaw Boswell 55, Saginaw 30

Santa Fe 50, Fort Bend Kempner 20

Sharyland Pioneer 28, McAllen Rowe 21

Sulphur Springs 29, Jacksonville 16

Terrell 42, Hallsville 21

Texas City 23, Friendswood 20

Tomball 48, Houston Stratford 28

Tyler 38, Marshall 36, 2OT

Victoria East 29, SA Northside Taft 21

Waco University 43, Robinson 21

WF Rider 41, Wichita Falls 13

Willis 52, Bryan Rudder 21

Wylie East 14, Richardson Berkner 13

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 42, Springtown 41

Andrews 32, Canyon Randall 21

Anna 37, Decatur 30

Bandera 27, Poteet 9

Bay City 40, Sweeny 27

Beeville Jones 23, Sinton 16

Bellville 68, La Grange 20

Bridge City 12, Orangefield 9

Brownsboro 29, Athens 28

Brownwood 35, Abilene Wylie 21

Bullard 34, Mabank 0

Burkburnett 48, Bridgeport 7

Caddo Mills 37, Nevada Community 13

Canton 34, Mineola 12

Carthage 30, Kilgore 27

CC West Oso 21, Cotulla 14

Celina 40, Paris 9

Center 80, Tatum 63

China Spring 35, Lorena 13

Cleveland Tarkington 41, Evadale 19

Clint Mountain View 41, Alpine 36

Cuero 41, El Campo 7

Dalhart 33, Perryton 30

Dallas Pinkston 38, Wills Point 22

Fabens 19, Chaparral, N.M. 8

Farmersville 53, Eustace 0

Fort Stockton 21, EP Austin 13

Gainesville 48, Cedar Hill Trinity 20

Gatesville 34, Taylor 27

Geronimo Navarro 34, Navasota 8

Gonzales 55, Bastrop Cedar Creek 17

Graham 56, Bowie 14

Hamshire-Fannett 35, Lumberton 20

Henderson 28, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14

Hereford 34, Amarillo Caprock 20

Hillsboro 28, McGregor 15

Hondo 41, Marion 31

Houston Wheatley 58, Houston Austin 0

Ingleside 57, Mathis 6

Jasper 19, Houston Kinkaid 6

La Vernia 49, Burnet 27

Lake Worth 61, Ferris 34

Lampasas 31, Elgin 23

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

Llano 28, Jarrell 13

Madisonville 24, Diboll 14

Melissa 50, Argyle 14

Midlothian Heritage 31, Stephenville 28

Mineral Wells 47, FW Castleberry 14

Monahans 48, Shallowater 7

Needville 45, West Columbia Charter 0

North Dallas 41, Dallas Samuell 6

Orange Grove 53, Hebbronville 14

Pampa 35, Big Spring 25

Paris North Lamar 27, Carrollton Ranchview 12

Pearsall 39, West Campus 6

Pleasanton 24, Devine 13

Rio Hondo 34, Raymondville 6

Rusk 33, Fairfield 22

Salado 45, Fredericksburg 35

San Angelo Lake View 49, Lamesa 8

Sealy 42, Freeport Brazosport 7

Seminole 76, Lovington, N.M. 21

Shepherd 23, New Waverly 6

Silsbee 35, Vidor 14

Smithville 37, Austin William Travis 0

Snyder 42, Slaton 0

Splendora 28, Cleveland 0

Stafford 19, Port Lavaca Calhoun 14

Sunnyvale 24, Aubrey 21

Sweetwater 42, Idalou 20

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 10, Brock 7

Tyler Chapel Hill 71, Gilmer 53

Van 24, Longview Pine Tree 17

Vernon 40, WF City View 20

Waco Connally 64, Mexia 13

Waco La Vega 35, Kennedale 28

Waxahachie Life 69, Cedar Hill Newman 0

West Orange-Stark 40, Nederland 34

Wharton 12, Houston Washington 8

Wilmer-Hutchins 33, FW Dunbar 7

Wimberley 60, Fischer Canyon Lake 6

Zapata 42, Laredo Cigarroa 10

CLASS 3A

Alba-Golden 56, Detroit 0

Altair Rice 43, Luling 6

Anderson-Shiro 28, Hearne 6

Arp 21, Joaquin 6

Atlanta 51, Elysian Fields 6

Blanco 27, Poth 23

Bloomington 44, Woodsboro 6

Blue Ridge 41, Boyd 14

Boling 21, Palacios 7

Bonham 33, Sadler S&S Consolidated 25

Brownfield 28, Post 24

Buna 48, Corrigan-Camden 6

Bushland 47, West Plains 41

Callisburg 55, Pilot Point 24

Cameron Yoe 45, Lago Vista 21

Canadian 55, Seminole, Okla. 0

Childress 14, Abernathy 7

Clyde 40, Cisco 28

Coahoma 50, Forsan 34

Coldspring-Oakhurst 36, Liberty 9

Columbus 47, Giddings 12

Comanche 37, Brady 8

Commerce 21, Edgewood 14

Cooper 31, Grand Saline 14

Crane 50, McCamey 32

Denver City 19, Borger 14

Dilley 41, Sabinal 20

Dimmitt 36, Memphis 14

Early 52, Bangs 10

East Chambers 41, Beaumont Kelly 12

Edna 41, East Bernard 27

El Maton Tidehaven 30, Goliad 0

Elkhart 54, Huntington 33

Falfurrias 41, Santa Maria 6

Franklin 36, Woodville 33

Ganado 20, Van Vleck 14

Grandview 35, Glen Rose 7

Groesbeck 31, Caldwell 6

Gunter 53, SA Cornerstone 7

Hallettsville 41, Shiner 8

Hempstead 27, Austin Northeast 13

Hitchcock 43, Refugio 36

Holliday 18, Iowa Park 7

Ingram Moore 14, Stockdale 13

Jacksboro 57, Breckenridge 35

Jefferson 34, New Boston 0

Johnson City 58, Comfort 20

Jourdanton 44, Natalia 0

Kirbyville 46, Trinity 8

Kountze 49, Hull-Daisetta 6

Lexington 45, Thorndale 12

Little River Academy 48, Rogers 20

Lone Oak 28, Emory Rains 16

Lubbock Roosevelt 42, Amarillo River Road 6

Lytle 3, Carrizo Springs 0

Malakoff 56, New London West Rusk 14

Manor New Tech 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 14

Maypearl 40, FW Western Hills 8

Merkel 26, Clifton 14

Mount Vernon 41, Quinlan Ford 24

Muleshoe 48, Littlefield 20

New Diana 24, Quitman 10

Odem 18, Karnes City 7

Ore City 47, Linden-Kildare 12

Palestine Westwood 63, Kemp 0

Palmer 47, Venus 26

Paradise 27, Cypress Community Christian 10

Pattonville Prairiland 30, Big Sandy 7

Pottsboro 28, Van Alstyne 22

Queen City 26, Bogata Rivercrest 18

Redwater 44, Waskom 40

Rice 23, Dallas A+ Academy 21

SA Cole 48, SA Memorial 28

San Diego 24, George West 13

Santa Gertrudis Academy 39, Riviera Kaufer 0

Santa Rosa 54, Harlingen Marine Military 28

Scurry-Rosser 21, Italy 14

Sonora 46, Ballinger 12

Stanton 42, San Angelo Grape Creek 6

Teague 28, Rockdale 21

Troup 70, White Oak 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 34, Hawley 12

Universal City Randolph 44, Schulenburg 22

Wall 35, Eastland 10

Warren 18, Hardin 7

West 17, Godley 7

Whitesboro 49, Krum 28

Whitewright 26, Clarksville 20, OT

Whitney 28, Troy 21

Winnsboro 59, Omaha Pewitt 6

Yoakum 36, Vanderbilt Industrial 14

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 53, Charlotte 0

Albany 22, Lubbock Trinity 21

Alvord 13, Olney 12

Amarillo Highland Park 33, Tulia 21

Archer City 44, Quanah 8

Axtell 34, Moody 3

Baird 46, Meadow 22

Bremond 59, Normangee 6

Celeste 21, Trenton 0

Centerville 27, Buffalo 6

Chico 58, Dallas Gateway 50

Chilton 34, Bosqueville 0

Colmesneil 27, Saratoga West Hardin 6

Crawford 28, Goldthwaite 14

Cross Plains 51, Winters 28

Cushing 20, Cayuga 12

De Leon 40, Junction 19

Deweyville 28, Mount Enterprise 22

Eldorado 26, Christoval 12

Falls City 48, Three Rivers 33

Farwell 40, New Deal 30

Flatonia 49, Shiner St. Paul 26

Frost 46, Bartlett 26

Garrison 72, Hughes Springs 0

Granger 57, Hubbard 8

Grapeland 36, Frankston 22

Gruver 39, Sanford-Fritch 14

Harper 28, D’Hanis 7

Hico 37, Bruceville-Eddy 8

Honey Grove 62, Howe 0

Iola 27, Snook 24

Iraan 38, La Pryor 0

Jewett Leon 27, Rosebud-Lott 21

Kenedy 47, Ben Bolt 26

La Villa 48, Progreso 0

Leakey 62, Eden 18

Lindsay 41, Meridian 0

Lockney 34, Seagraves 14

Louise 26, Danbury 0

Lovelady 26, Groveton 20

Malakoff Cross Roads 48, Tyler All Saints 0

Mart 37, Crockett 19

Mason 29, Coleman 20

Maud 48, Hawkins 40

Menard 62, McDade 14

Milano 63, Waco Reicher 6

Miles 72, Kermit 12

Olton 35, Sudan 20

Overton 35, Quinlan Boles 22

Ozona 65, San Angelo Texas Leadership 14

Panhandle 32, Clarendon 12

Pettus 2, Runge 0

Plains 43, Tahoka 40

Ralls 69, Floydada 34

Rankin 68, Balmorhea 18

Riesel 21, Blooming Grove 12

Roscoe 42, C-City 0

San Augustine 36, Hemphill 20

San Saba 40, Florence 3

Santo 27, Electra 14

Seymour 40, Anson 14

Shelbyville 43, Alto 12, 3OT

Simms Bowie 24, Como-Pickton 6

Smyer 22, Crosbyton 14

Springlake-Earth 56, Whitharral 42

Stamford 48, Hamlin 6

Stinnett West Texas 23, Hale Center 14

Stratford 37, Spearman 0

Sundown 34, Shamrock 18

Sunray 49, Hooker, Okla. 23

Tenaha 21, Pineland West Sabine 20

Thrall 42, Somerville 14

Tom Bean 48, Cumby 22

Valley Mills 13, Wheeler 0

Valley View 46, Paris Chisum 42

Vega 39, Bovina 26

Wallis Brazos 43, Yorktown 6

Weimar 53, Schertz John Paul II 6

Wellington 30, Frederick, Okla. 0

Windthorst 37, Henrietta 34

Wink 54, Big Lake Reagan County 48

Wolfe City 60, Leonard 35

Wortham 28, Kerens 14

CLASS 1A

Abbott 62, Blum 14

Amherst 52, Lenorah Grady 24

Aquilla 73, Covington 28

Aspermont 30, Blackwell 14

Benjamin 80, Follett 33

Borden County 61, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 14

Bowie Gold-Burg 64, Perrin-Whitt 16

Brackett 42, Crystal City 28

Cherokee 59, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 6

Chester 70, Galveston O’Connell 12

Crowell 100, Strawn 55

Fort Davis 62, EP Immanuel 12

Gilmer Union Hill 60, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 33

Gordon 48, Throckmorton 0

Grandfalls-Royalty 57, Fort Hancock 12

Groom 42, White Deer 26

Harrold 46, Haskell Paint Creek 6

Hermleigh 52, Ackerly Sands 30

Imperial Buena Vista 46, Mertzon Irion County 42

Jonesboro 64, Coolidge 18

Kopperl 68, Hill Homeschool 18

Ladonia Fannindel 76, Campbell 31

Lometa 34, Gorman 12

Marfa 71, Sanderson 28

May 54, Iredell 0

Miami 62, Hedley 6

Milford 57, Keene Smith 0

Moran 40, Lohn 0

New Home 27, Haskell 6

Newcastle 72, Rule 18

O’Donnell 72, Spur 34

Oakwood 47, Fruitvale 0

Oglesby 66, Penelope 16

Paint Rock 34, TLC Midland 22

Premont 22, Monte Alto 6

Richland Springs 50, High Island 0

Rising Star 52, Blanket 6

Robert Lee 46, Rotan 0

Rochelle 82, Medina 42

Ropesville Ropes 31, Boys Ranch 12

Roscoe Highland 72, Loraine 48

Sidney 46, Priddy 0

Turkey Valley 74, Matador Motley County 48

Valera Panther Creek 48, Frisco Independence 7

Veribest 50, Santa Anna 0

Whiteface 58, Nazareth 12

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 62, Lubbock Home School Titans 26

Amarillo San Jacinto 71, SA Holy Cross 6

Argyle Liberty Christian 48, Plano Prestonwood 19

Arlington Oakridge 16, Arlington Grace Prep 14

Arlington Pantego Christian 21, Bay Area Christian 12

Austin Hill Country 73, Round Rock Christian 37

Austin Regents 45, SA Central Catholic 14

Austin Veritas 23, Austin SPC 7

Beaumont Legacy Christian 48, Houston Second Baptist 7

Bellaire Episcopal 44, Livingston 21

Boerne Geneva 63, Katy Harmony 0

Brownsville St. Joseph 60, Brownsville Lopez 21

Bryan Christian Homeschool 40, Bryan Allen Academy 16

CC John Paul 35, SA St. Anthony’s 14

Conroe Covenant 64, Waco Live Oak Classical 43

Dallas Christian 48, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0

Dallas Covenant 55, Founders Classical Academy 20

Dallas Episcopal 28, Addison Trinity 10

Dallas First Baptist 56, Bryan Brazos Christian 13

Dallas Lakehill 42, Forestburg 6

Dallas Shelton 26, Austin HomeSchool 13

Dallas St. Mark 28, FW Country Day 14

Fredericksburg Heritage 56, San Marcos Baptist Academy 34

Frisco Legacy Christian 42, HSAA 7

FW All Saints 55, FW Nolan 7

FW Lake Country 42, EP Cathedral 0

FW Temple Christian 27, Willow Park Trinity Christian 13

Garland Christian 37, Tyler Kings Academy 14

Grapevine Faith 42, Bullard Brook Hill 21

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Tomball Rosehill 12

Houston Christian 35, Houston Lutheran South 16

Houston Lutheran North 47, New Braunfels Thunder 0

Houston Second Baptist 45, Houston St. Pius X 0

Houston St. Thomas 63, Houston St. John’s 49

Irving The Highlands 75, Bethesda Christian 47

Lubbock Christian 30, Austin Hyde Park 20

McKinney Christian 43, UME Prep 0

Midland Trinity 66, Midland Holy Cross 61

Muenster Sacred Heart 15, Petrolia 13

SA Antonian 47, SA Holy Cross 20

SA Castle Hills 46, Bulverde Bracken 0

SA Christian 49, Nixon-Smiley 20

SA Texas Military 32, Bruni 13

Sherman Texoma 51, Dallas Fairhill 6

The Woodlands Christian 47, John Cooper 27

Tomball Concordia 52, Katy Pope John 0

Tyler Grace Community 61, Winona 14

Victoria St. Joseph 42, Aransas Pass 23

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Manvel 15

Austin Brentwood 40, Temple Central Texas 21

Azle Christian School 41, Bryson 40

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 22, Hooks 20

Bulverde Gloria Deo 34, Marble Falls Faith 24

CC Arlington Heights Christian 34, Benavides 6

Concordia 46, Cedar Park Summit 0

Cypress Bridgeland 31, Cypress Fairbanks 30

Davenport 60, Victoria West 28

Divine Savior Academy 68, Houston Westbury Christian 40

ETHS 69, Lucas Christian 42

Founders Christian 31, Cristo Rey Jesuit 13

Frisco Emerson 69, Dallas Hillcrest 3

Frisco Panther Creek 48, Frisco Independence 7

Fulshear 51, Houston Strake Jesuit 23

FW Benbrook 49, Sanger 26

Gholson 45, Three Way 0

Houston Heights 28, Cleburne 0

Houston MSTC 13, Houston Northside 6

Houston Northside Home 50, DASCHE 22

Irving Faustina Academy 62, Morgan 26

Jordan 39, Aldine Davis 21

Lake Belton 34, Leander Rouse 10

LASA 23, Austin St. Andrew’s 7

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 29, Huffman Hargrave 0

MC Prep 54, Munday 0

Midland Legacy 35, Amarillo 7

Mount Calm 35, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 24

SA Pieper 62, Leander Glenn 0

Plano John Paul II 23, Irving Cistercian 20

Prestonwood North 62, Keller Harvest Christian 8

Red Oak Ovilla 48, Temple Holy Trinity 0

Rockwall Providence Academy 60, Waco Christian 7

SA Atonement 59, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 14

San Antonio Harlan 45, SA East Central 20

San Antonio Prep 42, SA Brooks 0

Stephenville FAITH 71, Evant 26

Tomball Homeschool 53, KIPP Sunnyside 26

Waco Methodist 58, Avalon 33

Walnut Grove 57, Malvern, Ark. 54

Wheaton Academy , Ill. 42, Austin St. Michael 8

Wildorado 72, Lefors 70

Wisdom 56, Houston KIPP 0

Woodlands Legacy Prep 14, Houston Northland Christian 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brookesmith vs. Mullin, ccd.

Newton vs. Anahuac, ccd.

THURSDAY

 

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 18, Katy Morton Ranch 16

Aldine Nimitz 20, Grand Oaks 7

Alvin 49, Aldine 0

Amarillo Tascosa 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7

Austin Anderson 42, Austin McCallum 0

Baytown Sterling 63, Houston Northbrook 0

Belton 35, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21, Austin Bowie 14

Cypress Lakes 32, Cypress Ridge 14

EP Americas 44, Las Cruces, N.M. 19

Fort Bend Clements 14, Rosenberg Terry 0

Fort Bend Elkins 53, Houston Bellaire 7

Fort Bend Travis 26, Spring 13

FW Paschal 38, Irving 6

Garland Lakeview Centennial 28, Frisco Memorial 7

Harker Heights 57, Ellison 13

Katy Seven Lakes 35, Houston Memorial 28, OT

Keller 37, Abilene Cooper 14

Klein Forest 24, Alief Taylor 16

McAllen 39, Edinburg 23

McAllen Memorial 28, Brownsville Hanna 20

McKinney 23, Longview 21

Mesquite Horn 36, Plano West 12

Richardson Lake Highlands 35, Mesquite Poteet 7

SA Churchill 21, SA Northside Stevens 6

SA Northside Warren 34, Laredo United 14

CLASS 5A

Alice 55, CC King 0

Arlington Seguin 21, Midlothian 7

Austin Crockett 42, SA Highlands 0

Boerne-Champion 37, Laredo United South 27

Carrollton Smith 39, Denton 7

CC Miller 71, Rockport-Fulton 7

Clint Horizon 8, EP Jefferson 0

Denton Ryan 27, New Braunfels 24

Frisco 24, FW Brewer 6

Frisco Centennial 38, Richardson 29

Frisco Heritage 41, Dallas White 14

Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, Princeton 23

Frisco Wakeland 21, Grapevine 13

FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas Jefferson 0

FW North Side 36, Dallas Roosevelt 0

Gregory-Portland 25, CC Calallen 7

Houston Milby 61, Pasadena 57

Houston Sterling 42, Houston Spring Woods 7

Humble Kingwood Park 21, Aldine MacArthur 13

Manor 39, Austin LBJ 26

Mansfield Timberview 35, South Grand Prairie 0

North Forney 55, Whitehouse 33

PSJA Memorial 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 20

SA Houston 18, San Antonio YMLA 6

SA McCollum 27, SA South San Antonio 0

SA Veterans Memorial 42, SA Harlandale 19

Texarkana Texas 48, Frisco Lone Star 40

CLASS 4A

Canyon 43, Clovis, N.M. 15

Houston Kashmere 50, Sharpstown 0

Houston North Forest 46, Houston Waltrip 13

Houston Scarborough 44, Pro-Vision Academy 0

Kingsville King 21, Robstown 18

Lubbock Estacado 65, Midland Greenwood 51

WF Hirschi 34, Clint 0

CLASS 3A

Bells 34, Muenster 19

CC London 33, Bishop 7

Corsicana Mildred 48, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0

Daingerfield 53, Gladewater 32

Gladewater Sabine 64, Longview Spring Hill 20

Lyford 36, Port Isabel 29

Millsap 20, Hamilton 7

Taft 41, Skidmore-Tynan 14

Tolar 49, Peaster 9

CLASS 2A

Booker 36, Anton 12

Collinsville 48, Tioga 20

Freer 42, Banquete 16

Gladewater Union Grove 37, Tyler Gorman 14

Holland 31, Burton 14

Price Carlisle 38, Harleton 26

Timpson 50, Beckville 13

CLASS 1A

Bluff Dale 40, Lingleville 26

Claude 56, Roby 6

Jayton 68, Garden City 20

Knox City 34, Westbrook 24

Loop 51, Lubbock Christ The King 31

Lorenzo 54, Wellman-Union 44

Paducah 74, Guthrie 12

Silverton 74, Petersburg 61

Southland 45, Cotton Center 0

Trent 51, Lueders-Avoca 6

Vernon Northside 51, Afton Patton Springs 6

Walnut Springs 49, Ranger 48

Water Valley 60, Abilene Texas Leadership 9

Zephyr 42, Bronte 18

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bellville Faith 61, Waco Texas Wind 45

Giddings State School 60, CC Incarnate Word 14

St. Mary’s Hall 39, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 32

Waco Vanguard 57, Grace 12

OTHER

Alpha Omega 64, Burkeville 14

EP Pebble Hills 24, Canutillo 21

Fort Worth Christian 36, Dublin 13

Gadsden, N.M. 21, El Paso 14

Grayson Christian 46, Savoy 14

Iowa Colony 38, Fort Bend Christian 13

Jersey Village 27, Alief Hastings 13

N. Richland Hills Richland 23, Mansfield Legacy 21

Randle 47, Pasadena Memorial 0

Rio Grande City La Grulla 28, Brownsville Porter 21

POSTPONEMENTS & CANCELLATIONS

Wilson vs. Amarillo PCHEA, ccd.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.