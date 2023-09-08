The season is only two weeks old, but teams are already encountering turning points.
While Ellison gets to sit and watch the schedule unfold, the remaining District 4-5A, Division I teams, including Shoemaker and Killeen, are in action this week, and the early outcomes could be critical after three of the four playoff qualifiers finished with identical records last year.
Then, there are the teams — Chaparral, Copperas Cove and Florence — looking to capture their first victories of 2023, and those attempting to bounce back from defeats — Gatesville, Harker Heights and Temple – in order to avoid officially falling into a losing streak.
Additionally, five squads — Belton, Killeen, Lampasas, Salado and Shoemaker — will attempt to keep their unblemished records intact tonight.
SHOEMAKER (2-0) at MIDLOTHIAN (1-1)
Partially due to a 32-27 loss to the Panthers last year, the Grey Wolves were forced to play then-No. 3 Aledo in the first round of the postseason. The Bearcats went on to win the game and their 11th state title, and Shoemaker wants to do everything possible to avoid a similar scenario this year, beginning with avenging its loss to Midlothian, which did not lose a game in 2022 until falling to Aledo 27-21 in the third round of the playoffs.
CLEBURNE (0-2) at KILLEEN (2-0)
The Kangaroos are off to their best start in more than a decade and with a victory in the district opener, they can improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2010. There is plenty of reason for Killeen to believe it is possible after winning 48-40 at Round Rock Stony Point last week, when Cleburne suffered its 14th consecutive loss.
HARKER HEIGHTS (1-1) at ROUND ROCK CEDAR RIDGE (1-1)
The Knights hit the road for the first time this season, looking to rebound from a 27-10 loss to state-ranked Smithson Valley, but historically, bouncing back has not been an issue for Harker Heights in recent years.
The program has avoided consecutive losses since closing 2019 and opening 2020 with defeats, and the Knight will want momentum heading into next week against historic Odessa Permian.
BELTON (2-0) at HUNTSVILLE (1-1)
The Tigers have not started a season 3-0 since 2012, and they will have to endure an approximately 280-mile road trip for the opportunity to produce the milestone moment. Belton’s offense is averaging 337 total yards and 31 points, but the Hornets are coming off a 61-27 win at Bryan — their highest output since a 65-point showing in 2019.
SALADO (2-0) at CLASS 3A, DIVISION I No. 5 MALAKOFF (2-0)
The Eagles are averaging 41.5 points and finding ways to win thus far but continuing the streak will be difficult against a team coming off a trip to the state semifinals. The Tigers’ trek began with a 29-27 victory versus Salado, propelling them to a dozen consecutive wins, and they remain hot this year, outscoring their first two opponents 107-35.
GEORGETOWN EAST VIEW (1-1) at LAMPASAS (2-0)
Despite all their success in recent years, the Badgers have only started 3-0 once during the previous five seasons, but Lampasas has the opportunity to accomplish the feat again in their third consecutive home game, which is serving as homecoming, to begin the campaign. After losing 10 straight games, however, the Patriots have some momentum with two wins in their last three outings.
MARBLE FALLS (0-2) at CHAPARRAL (0-2)
After waiting until Week 9 last year to earn the program’s only victory, the Bobcats could be poised to capture an early season win against the struggling Mustangs, who have not won a game since beating Chaparral 22-15 on Sept. 8, 2022. While the Bobcats are not looking forward, Bryan Rudder — next week’s opponent — is also riding a lengthy eight-game losing streak.
MANOR (2-0) at COPPERAS COVE (0-2)
Last week, the Bulldawgs’ losing skid extended to eight consecutive games following a 40-21 loss at Georgetown East View, but Copperas Cove’s stadium will be filled with emotion tonight as a new era
begins. The contest marks the first time in 45 years the longtime announcer “Big” Joe Lombardi will not be calling the game from the home pressbox.
COLLEGE STATION (0-1) at TEMPLE (1-1)
The Cougars advanced to the Class 5A, Division I state championship game last season, but the team did not maintain the momentum, losing 50-37 at Lucas Lovejoy in the opener before receiving an early bye in Week 2. Now, College Station looks to regain its form against the Wildcats, who are coming off a 45-17 loss at Willis. The Cougars won last year’s encounter 45-35.
McGREGOR (0-2) at GATESVILLE (1-1)
The Hornets’ chance for their first 2-0 start since 2017 was snatched away in the final moments of last week’s 21-20 road loss at Glen Rose, where the Tigers tacked on the go-ahead extra point with 24 seconds remaining in regulation. Gatesville can improve to 2-1 for the second straight season, though, by replicating last year’s success against the Bulldogs. The Hornets won 27-20.
FLORENCE (0-2) at THRALL (2-0)
If the first two weeks of the season are any indication, the Buffaloes will be challenged to keep pace with the Tigers, who have combined to score 98 points so far. Conversely, Florence has 17 points, but the Buffaloes are progressing in first-year head coach Robert Draper’s slot-T offense, improving from 3.8 yards per carry (33-125) in the opener to 4.3 (54-234) last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.