TEMPLE — Next Tuesday meant nothing until Temple took care of Friday night, and accordingly, the Wildcats did just that to extend their playoff chase to the final day of District 12-6A.
Jaydon Hall had 20 points and Luke Law chipped in 14 as the two juniors produced the offensive highlights on senior night, which went Temple’s way in a 68-36 rout of Killeen at Wildcat Gym.
“I thought we played pretty well as a team,” Law said. “We stayed on top of them and kept the pressure.”
In a game that came with its own measure of pressure associated with a needed victory, Temple (18-17, 6-7) scored 14 of the first 15 points, led by 17 at halftime and only increased the difference from there in moving the must-win tag to Tuesday night at Ellison to close out the regular season.
A triumph against the Eagles assures the Wildcats at least a piece of the fourth and final postseason spot. The outcome of Shoemaker — which is tied with Temple in fourth and lost to district champion Belton on Friday night — versus Bryan will determine what happens next.
Should the Wildcats win and Grey Wolves lose, Temple is in, and vice versa. If both win or both lose, they stay tied and will play for the last berth and a date with Duncanville in the bi-district round.
“They focused and played together really well tonight but I’m more excited now about the opportunity Tuesday. I’ve said it all along, Tuesday is a playoff game. On paper, it’s a district contest. To us, at Temple, it’s a playoff game,” said Wildcats head coach Joey Martin, whose team got out to a 12-0 lead in the first matchup with Ellison on Jan. 21 before it was outscored by 24 the rest of the way in a 56-44 loss.
“I think they know that we have a shot at it. They know it’s probably going to come down to the fourth quarter. I don’t think any team is good enough to blow the other team out. So, it’s going to come down to execution in the second half,” Martin continued.
Belton, Harker Heights — which can claim a share of the league title by beating the Tigers next week — and Ellison have the first three playoff tickets in hand.
Deshaun Brundage chipped in nine points, and Devan Williams and Tomas Torres had eight points apiece Friday night for Temple, which shot 29-for-52 from the field. Hall scored 13 of his 20 points in the third quarter and finished with five 3-pointers.
Williams, Torres, Syre Maxwell, Quinton Anderson and Lawrence Auston were the five players honored in a pregame senior night ceremony, along with athletic trainer D’Avion Howard.
The Kangaroos (5-27, 1-12) were led by Sebastian Rivera’s nine points, and Walter Jackson and Warren Fleming each had five. Of Killeen’s 12 made baskets, six were 3s. The Roos shot 26 percent overall.
“We practiced hard all week. It was kind of a slow start but we came with it at the end,” Auston said. “It was senior night and we had to show up to play.”
That will be required again against the Eagles.
“One of us is going to take a punch, one of us is going to give a punch. It’s who is going to respond to that,” Martin said. “I know Ellison is because they are used to being in that tough environment. So, I want to see if our kids are up to it. I’m excited about it.”
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
y-Belton 12-1
x-Harker Heights* 11-2
x-Ellison 8-5
Shoemaker 6-7
Temple 6-7
Bryan 4-9
Copperas Cove* 3-10
Killeen 1-12
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched share of district title
*-Jan. 18 contest declared a double-forfeit after bench-clearing brawl
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- No. 22 Belton 71, Shoemaker 45
- Ellison 67, Bryan 39
- No. 23 Harker Heights 90, Copperas Cove 63
- Temple 68, Killeen 36
