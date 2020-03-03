TEMPLE — One week after pitching a no-hitter to open District 12-6A play, Aaron Wagaman was back on the hill eager to match his early brilliance.
It wasn’t quite as dominant, but Wagaman still was brilliant enough to keep the Temple Wildcats perfect in district play, pitching a four-hitter as the Wildcats downed Killeen 4-0 on Tuesday night at Hallford Field in the Wildcats’ home opener.
Wagaman was brilliant most of the night, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning, and working out of two bases-loaded jams.
The biggest one of those jams came in the final inning with the ’Cats up 4-0. Killeen’s Sam Diaz got a one-out single. His pinch runner, Chase Adkins, advanced to third on a single by Chris Pope. And then Wagaman hit Patrick Cox to load the bases with one out. But Wagaman got out of the jam by striking out Zack Jones and James Terry to finish the game with 12 strikeouts.
The other jam was in the fourth when a single, a hit batter and Wagaman’s lone walk of the night loaded the bases with two outs, but the Roos failed to score.
Two errors and two wild pitches helped the Wildcats (2-6, 2-0) take the lead in the second.
Tyson Magana began the inning reaching on a error when Killeen second baseman Jack Mellon dropped a pop up. Orlando Virgen followed with an infield single and Jacob Mackay hit a line drive right to Mellon, who failed to reel it in, allowing Magana, who left on contact, to score on the play. Diaz walked to load the bases. Virgen then scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead. A few pitches later, Mackay followed him home on another wild pitch for a 3-0 lead before Richardson worked out of the jam.
That was all the offense Wagaman needed, but the Wildcats added an insurance run in the fifth. Brandon Goynes tripled to left to start off the inning and was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Williams for a 4-0 lead.
Killeen pitcher Austin Richardson did a decent job for the Kangaroos, allowing just three hits as well. But the wild pitches and three errors proved costly.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BASEBALL
- Belton 5, Harker Heights 1
- Copperas Cove 3, Waco 2
- Shoemaker 3, Ellison 2
- Temple 4, Killeen 0
- BYE: Waco Midway
12-6A BASEBALL STANDINGS
Shoemaker (2-0)
Temple (2-0)
Copperas Cove (1-0)
Waco Midway (1-0)
Belton (1-1)
Waco (1-1)
Ellison (0-2)
Harker Heights (0-2)
Killeen (0-2)
