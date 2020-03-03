Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Windy. Rain, heavy at times early. High 61F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.