Lake Belton pitcher Mason Law ruled from the mound in Killeen on Friday evening, recording 16 strikeouts and giving up only two hits in a 5-0 win over the Killeen Kangaroos. With the win, the Broncos clinched a playoff spot in the Class 5A playoffs.
Law said after the game that it didn’t take long for him to know he had “it” on Friday.
“Honestly, in the first inning I knew I had a little bit more velo(city) than usual, I was like, ‘Let’s see what we got going on with this,’” he said. “I wasn’t really trying to go for anything, but it just happened.”
Law flirted with perfection Friday, not allowing a Roo baserunner until a two-out double down the left-field line by Jerryn Pettijohn in the fifth inning.
Law, then, promptly struck out Mason Hanusch to end the rally.
The Kangaroos got another hit in the seventh inning, a one-out triple by Jack Mellon past a diving center fielder.
Law finished the game by striking out Connor Beeman and then inducing a line-drive out to the second baseman off the bat of Tirso Lopez.
“We knew we could beat this team,” Law said of the confidence he had in his defense. “It’s our job; that’s what we focus on, so we got it done today in the win.”
The 5-0 win brings Lake Belton’s 22-5A record to 10-0, keeping pace with the Belton Tigers.
On the other side of the mound, Roderick Norman started the game well for Killeen, allowing just one baserunner for the Broncos through the first two innings.
Lake Belton broke through in the third inning. After Norman got Clint Beck to ground out to start the third, Bryce Davis reached on an error by the shortstop.
The next two batters, Peanut Brazzle and Connor Bartz, reached safely on a walk and a bunt single, respectively. Then, Norman walked Brandon Bell, which drove in Davis with the bases loaded. Bell was credited with the run batted in.
The next batter, Malaki McGehee, grounded into a fielder’s choice when Beeman threw home to force Brazzle out at the plate, but Mellon’s return throw to Beeman for the attempted double play was not handled cleanly, and the ball squirted away, allowing Bartz to score.
After hitting the next batter, Mason Gerrard, Norman got Peyton Flanagan to pop out to the third baseman to end the threat.
Lake Belton struck again in the fourth inning when Ty Jackson walked to lead off. Jackson was subsequently replaced by a courtesy runner, a move that paid dividends. When Beck laid down a sacrifice bunt, the runner moved to third base.
With two outs, Brazzle drove in the courtesy runner with a single into left field.
As the Broncos added one in the sixth and one in the seventh – a sacrifice fly by Davis and an RBI single by Beck, respectively — it was enough for Law to keep dealing and put away the Roos.
“It makes me feel good giving my team a chance to be able to put up runs and I know I have a great defense behind me,” Law said.
Lake Belton looks to keep the momentum going Saturday with a trip to Leander to play the Rouse Raiders at 1 p.m.
The battle for the district title between Lake Belton and Belton begins Tuesday at Belton High School.
Killeen plays against Waco University at home Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. as both try to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Roos are tied for third at 5-5 in the district, and University is 3-7 in the district.
The Roos will finish the regular season with a two-game series against Belton. University ends the season with a two-game series against Waco High, which currently holds the tie for third with Killeen.
LAKE BELTON 5, KILLEEN 0
Lake Belton 0 0 2 1 0 1 1 — 5
Killeen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
22-5A BASEBALL
x-Belton 10-0
x-Lake Belton 10-0
Killeen 5-5
Waco 5-5
Shoemaker 4-6
Chaparral 3-7
Waco University 3-7
Ellison 0-10
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 19, Chaparral 2
- Lake Belton 5, Killeen 0
- Waco 17, Ellison 1
- Waco University 4, Shoemaker 3, 9 innings
