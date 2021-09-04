FORT WORTH — Opened in 1939, Fort Worth’s Farrington Field has hosted its fair share of historic teams and games, including an NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in 1968.
On Friday night, one of the state’s newest high school teams made itself right at home in one of Texas’ oldest active stadiums as Lake Belton topped Fort Worth Arlington Heights 26-14 in just its second game against an established varsity program.
“I’m so proud of our kids and this coaching staff. They got our kids ready,” Lake Belton coach Brian Cope said. “That coaching staff over (at Arlington Heights), they do a great job. That running back (Brian Furch) is the real deal.”
The Broncos (2-0) had posted the first score of the night with a 19-yard touchdown run by D’Arius Wilkerson with 5:48 left in the opening quarter. The touchdown was set up by an interception by Selman Bridges to give Lake Belton the ball at the Yellow Jackets 31-yard line. Wilkerson rushed for 12 yards on the next play then finished the drive a play later, and Cole Jackson added the extra point for the Broncos’ 7-0 lead.
But the Yellow Jackets (1-1), who punted on their opening possession, appeared ready to answer when Furch took a handoff up the middle on the first play of their next drive and had cleared most of the defense. He lost control of the ball trying to get past the last two Broncos about 40 yards up the field, and Manuel Herrera recovered the ball just before he slid out of bounds to give Lake Belton possession at its 15.
“The kid fought all the way through,” Cope said of the play. “We had a back-side safety cause that fumble. That’s big time.”
The Broncos used nine plays to move from their 15 to the Yellow Jackets 5, where Jackson made it 10-0 with a 22-yard field goal with 10:31 left in the half.
Furch answered with a 25-yard touchdown run to make it 10-7 with the extra point with 1:48 left before halftime, but Lake Belton wasn’t done yet.
The Broncos started the ensuing drive at their 23. Connor Crews completed several short passes then threw to Javeon Wilcox for 49 yards to get Lake Belton to the Arlington Heights 12, where the duo connected again one play later for a TD with 19 seconds left that put the Broncos up 17-7.
“That was a big score right before the half,” Cope said. “It was a total team effort tonight.”
The Broncos received the second-half kickoff and used nine plays to march from their 24 to the Arlington Heights 3, where Wilkerson made it 24-7 with a 3-yard run along with Jackson’s extra point.
Furch had a 17-yard touchdown run late in the third to make it 24-14, but the Yellow Jackets didn’t get any closer.
Lake Belton added a safety after a Crews punt was bobbled and recovered by Arlington Heights at the 1. On the next play, the Broncos sacked Bennett Chairez in the end zone for a safety and the final 26-14 margin.
Wilkerson, starting for an injured Tristan Robin, finished with 95 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Crews was 19-of-32 passing for 256 yards and a touchdown but also threw two interceptions.
“Wilkerson did a great job,” Cope said. “It’s that next man up mentality.”
Lake Belton will be at Poteet next week.
LAKE BELTON 26, FW ARLINGTON HEIGHTS 14
Lake Belton 7 10 7 2 — 26
Arlington Heights 0 7 7 0 — 14
LB — Jackson 22 field goal
AH — Brian Furch 22 run (Alberto Chevolla kick)
LB — Javeon Wilcox 12 pass from Connor Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Wilkerson 3 run (Jackson kick)
AH — Furch 17 run (Chevolla kick)
LB — Safety; sack in end zone
TEAM STATISTICS
LB AH
First downs 21 17
Rushes-yards 29-136 35-233
Passing yards 256 82
Comp.-Att.-Int. 19-32-2 8-17-1
Punts-average 2-33.5 2-42
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-37 10-96
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Belton, Wilkerson 17-95, Crews 4-22, Bruce Oncherwi 4-21, Micah Hudson 2-8, team 2-(minus 10). Arlington Heights, Furch 30-224, Bennett Chairez 5-9.
PASSING — Lake Belton, Crews 19-32-2-256. Arlington Heights, Chairez 8-17-1-82.
RECEIVING — Lake Belton, Hudson 8-77, Connor Vyribal 5-47, Wilcox 3-67, Ty Legg 2-41, Daud Kahn 1-24. Arlington Heights, Markell Sanders 4-46, Nichael Henley 3-35, Omar Ramirez 1-85.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Austin Vandegrift 31, Ellison 14
- Florence 45, Bangs 14
- Georgetown 63, Copperas Cove 39
- Glen Rose 41, Gatesville 10
- Grandview 32, Salado 28
- Harker Heights 62, Georgetown East View 7
- Lake Belton 26, Arlington Heights 14
- Lampasas 56, Elgin 13
- Round Rock 35, Belton 0
