Lampasas had a strong showing at the Region II-4A, Division I meet over the weekend, placing second as a team and qualifying four lifters for the upcoming state meet.
The Lady Badgers occupied the top two spots in the 97-pound weight class, won the 105 championship and produced the 165 division’s runner-up en route to accumulating 29 points at Dublin High School.
Alison Gonzalez narrowly beat out teammate Lauren Hollace for a gold medal with a mere five pounds separating the pair in the event’s lightest weight class. Gonzalez had a 115 squat, 70 bench press and 145 deadlift to total 330 pounds, while Hollace had 325 pounds (100-75-150).
Nimsi Vergara also emerged with an individual title for the Lady Badgers, winning the 105 weight class with a total of 525 pounds (210-85-230), and she was not challenged as second place finished with 85 fewer pounds.
Addison Berry was responsible for Lampasas’ final state berth after posting a 295-165-315–775 total in the 165 division.
Lifters had to place in the top two of their weight class or meet a minimum qualifying total to advance to state.
The Lady Badgers also had two more finish among the top four of their division with Arianna Bermudez (315-175-280–770) placing third and Amari Munoz (250-155-245–650) placing fourth in the 181 and 198 weight classes, respectively. Bermudez’s squat and bench press also set new program records.
Waco La Vega captured the team championship, accumulating 42 points — 13 more than Lampasas. Taylor (25), Marble Falls (21) and Burnet (19) followed in the final standings.
An additional six lifters — Charlie Freese (8th, 123), Emily Brister (8th, 181), Camilla Lopez (9th, 181), Josslyn Romine (10th, 132), Lilly Dykes (11th, 123) and Tyler Wells (12th, 165) – competed for the Lady Badgers.
The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 4A, Division I meet will be held March 17 at Frisco’s Comerica Center.
Prior to the event, the venue will also hold the Class 4A, Division II meet, where four area athletes will attempt to earn gold medals.
Jade Oliver, Jordan Schaub and Olivia Walrath will each represent Salado, while Emma Davidson is Gatesville’s lone qualifier.
Oliver won the 123 championship by 40 pounds with her 315-215-260–790 total, and Schaub (148; 345-190-275–810) and Walrath (165; 315-190-315–820) were each second. Schaub finished behind Hillsboro’s Ayleen Gonzalez whose 945-pound total was the heaviest of anyone weighing less than 198 pounds.
Lindsay Sula (259; 285-170-300–755) and Maddie Casper (148; 265-175-280–720) just missed joining their teammates after placing third and fourth, respectively.
Ninth-place finishers Allison Alcozer (165) and Kirbee Webb (181) rounded out the Lady Eagles’ participants.
As a team, Salado scored 22 points to place fourth behind champion Hillsboro (53), runner-up Giddings (52) and Sealy (25). Fifth-place Smithsville (17) finished just ahead of the Hornets, who had 15 points behind Davidson’s showing.
The 220-pounder was second after posting a 325-200-235–760 total, and three of her teammates — Lindsey Cummings (105; 195-115-210–520), Kasey Fitzer (114; 225-140-240–605) and Brooklynn Byrd (165; 290-175-305-770) — were third in their divisions. Furthermore, Marin Segraves was fifth (180-120-205–505) in the 105 weight class.
Also competing for Gatesville was Baylyn Roberts (6th, 105), Vielka Gonzalez (6th, 198), Zoey Arnold (7th 220), Lena Clawson (8th 181), Isabela Mondragon (11th, 132), Kensley Eary (disqualified, 123) and Shaylie Teague (disqualified, 148).
At the Region II-3A, Division II meet, Florence’s Jasmin Valadez-Harrison was the area’s only lifter in attendance. She finished fifth in the 220 weight class with a total of 770 pounds (325-175-270).
Comanche (35), Wallis Brazos (33) and Early (30) all finished within five points of one another to fill out the top three in the final team standings.
The Class 3A state meet will be held March 16 at Frisco’s Comerica Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.