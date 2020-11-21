The second-ranked Lampasas Badgers’ comeback bid fell 4 yards short Saturday evening in a 54-49 loss to the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in San Antonio.
Ace Whitehead’s last-ditch plunge on fourth-and-1 with 44 seconds remaining in the game came up about two feet short of the first down.
Miller quarterback Andrew Body’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Lonnie Adkism in the fourth quarter proved to be the game winner.
Trailing 54-35 in the fourth quarter, the Badgers marched down the field, as they had most of the night, ending the drive with a Whitehead 45-yard touchdown run.
The Badgers (9-1) moved into Miller territory a few plays later, and Whitehead ended the drive with a 45-yard touchdown run.
On the ensuing drive, the Badgers’ Josh Carter stripped Body of the ball and Lampasas recovered in its own territory.
The Badgers made quick work of the drive as Whitehead found Ethan Moreno on a 27-yard pass to pull them within five.
After an unsuccessful onside kick attempt, the Badger defense held strong again, stuffing Body on a fourth down attempt around the Lampasas 40-yard line.
Body went off against the Badgers, accounting for all eight of the Buccaneer touchdowns. He tallied four rushing touchdowns and four passing touchdowns. Body ran for 267 yards on 31 carries and completed 11 of 20 passes for 300 yards.
Adkism caught six passes for 164 yards. Adraean Lloyd caught four for 118.
In the final game of one of the finest careers in Central Texas history, Whitehead passed for 265 yards and ran for 101. Senior Jack Jerome led the Badgers with 118 yards on 14 carries. Ethan Moreno caught eight balls for 176 yards.
Lightning-fast scoring plays from Miller (8-4) proved to be the key, as the Badgers regularly found themselves down by two scores.
After Lampasas moved the ball down the field on its opening drive, the Badgers opened with a 7-0 lead.
Jerome punched the ball in from 7 yards out to open the scoring.
After that, the Buccaneers answered back in less than a minute. Body burst through the line for a 43-yard touchdown run.
On the ensuing drive for Lampasas, a Whitehead pass skipped off of the hands of Moreno and landed in the arms of Adkism, who also played cornerback.
One play later, Body found Adkism wide open on a 50-yard strike.
After a Badger punt, Body once again broke through the Lampasas defense, this time from 55 yards out.
Lampasas fought back to tie the game 21-all after two more touchdowns by Jerome — one from 25 yards and the second one a 5-yard run.
The 5-yarder came after Carter blocked a Body punt and set the Badgers up inside the Buccaneer 10-yard line.
Miller surged ahead once again, with Body hitting Adraean Lloyd on a slant pattern that he took 75 yards to the house.
Body ran it in from 8 yards out on the next drive after a Lampasas punt.
On the next drive, the Badgers showed some moxie, moving the ball the length of the field once again.
Whitehead found Moreno on a well-designed pass in which Whitehead looked to his right and then did an about-face and threw back to his left.
After Body found Damare Lister for an 18-yard touchdown play to extend the lead to 12, the Badgers drove to around the Miller 30.
Whitehead heaved the ball toward the end zone on the final play of the first half, and wide receiver Carter Johnson appeared to have come down with the ball, but the referee ruled the pass incomplete.
Miller will move on to play Boerne in the regional round of the playoffs.
CC MILLER 54, LAMPASAS 49
Miller 21 19 7 7—54
Lampasas 14 14 7 14—49
First Quarter
Lampasas — Jack Jerome 7 run
Miller — Andrew Body 43 run
Miller — Lonnie Adkism 50 pass from Body
Miller — Body 55 run
Lampasas — Jerome 25 run
Second Quarter
Lampasas — Jerome 5 run
Miller — Adraean Lloyd 75 pass from Body
Miller — Body 8 run
Lampasas — Ethan Moreno 17 pass from Ace Whitehead
Miller — Damare Lister 18 pass from Body
Third Quarter
Miller — Body 10 run
Lampasas — Whitehead 1 run
Fourth Quarter
Miller — Adkism 19 pass from Body
Lampasas — Whitehead 45 run
Lampasas — Moreno 27 pass from Whitehead
TEAM STATISTICS
Mil Lam
First downs 19 22
Rushes-yards 46-306 35-227
Passing yards 300 291
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-20-0 17-26-1
Punts-average 1-0 2-50.0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 10-58 7-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Miller, Body 31-267, Greenwood 8-27, McCullion 7-13. Lampasas, Jerome 14-119, Whitehead 20-101, Moreno 1-8.
PASSING — Miller, Body 11-20-0—300. Lampasas, Whitehead 16-25-1—265, Moreno 1-1-0—26.
RECEIVING — Miller, Akdism 6-164, Lloyd 4-118, Lister 1-18. Lampasas, Moreno 8-176, Haviland 4-68, Murray Jr. 2-23, Whitehead 1-26, White 1-(minus 2).
