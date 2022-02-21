Lampasas has extremely high expectations.
District 6-4A champion Lampasas opened its second consecutive playoff appearance Tuesday by facing fourth-seed Iowa Park at Abilene Wylie High School, and things did not go as the Badgers planned.
Instead of cruising into the Class 4A area round, Lampasas was challenged throughout the night, finding itself in a highly contested finish before emerging with a 63-50 win.
Although postseason victories are difficult to obtain, Badgers head coach Aaron Nuckles admitted it was a chore to convince his players to celebrate the outcome.
“They were not happy with the way we played,” he said, “so I told them that it’s good to be mature enough to not be pleased when we don’t play well, but live it up a little. These things haven’t always been done in Lampasas, so they need to enjoy it.
“They just expect things to happen, because they make things happen. They don’t wait for things to happen, so they’re just taking this win and moving on.”
The Badgers jumped out to an 11-4 lead on Tak Stinnett’s 3-pointer and took a 16-8 advantage into the second quarter, where the Hawks dwindled a 12-point cushion at one time down to three points, 26-23, by halftime.
But Lampasas (25-11) found its offensive rhythm, widening the gap back to double digits at 44-33 by the end of the third period, and Iowa Park (11-17) never seriously threatened to come back for the duration of the contest, despite trimming the deficit to eight points.
It was not an easy win, though.
“They made it as nasty as they possibly could,” Nuckles said, “and they knew they had to do that to stay in the game. We’d try to run guys off screens, and they were just being physical, grabbing on jerseys and anything else they could do.
“It was just a tough, tough game.”
The Badgers, who have won nine of their last 10 games, did not shoot a free throw in the first half before finishing the game by making 17 of 29 attempts.
Senior guard Dax Brookreson finished with a team-high 17 points, while Nate Borchardt had 16 points, and Stinnett scored eight points. Additionally, Quinn Pace, a senior post, had four points, and Austin Wilson had three points.
Now, Lampasas awaits the winner of tonight’s game between Decatur and Fort Worth Young Men’s Leadership Academy in the area round, which must be played either Thursday or Friday.
Should the Badgers win, a potential third-round encounter with No. 15 Wichita Falls Hirschi looms, and games like the one played against Iowa Park can only serve to benefit Lampasas, according to Nuckles.
“This is a good way to set the tone for the playoffs,” he said. “I like that we had to fight for it, because we did not play our best basketball, but Iowa Park had a lot to do with that.
“Still, I don’t want to just roll over people if we are not playing well, so I am happy that we really had to fight for this win.”
While it can be difficult at times to get his players to see things with the proper perspective, Nuckles appreciates the attitude.
“They’ve got the right mentality,” he said, “but they left some points out there and took some shots they probably shouldn’t have taken, and they know that. There are no bad teams out there any more. That is over with, and they just keep getting better and better from here.
“More than anything, we have to credit the district that we came out of because of they way it prepared us. We were battled tested.”
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
6 p.m.
- Ellison vs. Waxahachie in Class 6A bi-district, at West HS
- Gatesville vs. Wichita Falls Hirschi in Class 4A bi-district, at Aledo HS
- Harker Heights vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge in Class 6A bi-district, at Lorena HS
- Shoemaker vs. Duncanville in Class 6A bi-district, at Robinson HS
7 p.m.
- Lake Belton vs. Austin LBJ in Class 4A bi-district, at Round Rock Westwood HS
- Salado vs. La Grange in Class 4A bi-district, at Cameron Yoe HS
8 p.m.
- Belton vs. DeSoto in Class 6A bi-district, at West HS
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
6:30 p.m.
- Lake Belton vs. Burnet in Class 4A regional quarterfinal, at Pflugerville Connally HS
