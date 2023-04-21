Two days after Lampasas’ girls team clinched a state berth, the Badgers did the same but barely.
With four players finishing among the 85-person field’s top 25, Lampasas secured its spot by a mere two strokes, narrowly beating out Carthage to place third at the Region III-4A tournament and become the event’s final state qualifier.
Led by junior Peyton Spore, who followed an opening-round 84 with a 78 to total 162 and tie for seventh, the Badgers survived a furious second-day rally from the Bulldogs at Huntsville’s Bearkat Golf Course.
After shooting a 352 to open the tournament, Carthage shaved 32 strokes off its score to finish with a 672, but Lampasas also improved — just enough — to advance with a 340-330—670.
The Badgers entered the second round with a two-stroke lead over Livingston (342-337–679), which was fifth on the final leaderboard.
Timber Gholson, a sophomore, lowered his score by three strokes en route to tying for 19th with an 86-85–169, while senior Coulson Plouff (tied 21st, 84-84–170) and junior Nick Haas (tied 25th, 86-85–171) finished within a stroke of one another for Lampasas.
After shooting a team-worst 93 in the first round, Badgers freshman James Clarkston followed with an 84 to tie for 33rd with a 177.
Now, both of Lampasas’ teams are preparing for the upcoming state tournament after the Lady Badgers were the regional runner-up to Salado on Tuesday.
The Badgers’ last state appearance was as a Class 3A program in 2014, when they placed sixth (331-339–670).
The last time both of Lampasas’ programs reached state was in 2012, which was the second consecutive season for each to compete on the stage. The Badgers followed a sixth-place finish (319-321–640) in 2011 with a seventh-place showing (329-324–653) a year later, while the Lady Badgers were third (329-355–685) in 2011 and second (333-347–680) in 2012.
Lampasas has not won a state championship since the Badgers won back-to-back team titles in 1951 and 1952 as a Class 1A program with Jim Boyd winning the individual title in 1952. The Lady Badgers have never won at state as a team, but Marci Bozarth claimed individual titles in 1977 and 1978.
Bullard won the regional title with a 331-316–647 as Panthers junior Kyle Schneider shot a 79-76-155 to claim the individual championship out of a pack of four players that finished within two strokes of one another.
Second-place Marble Falls (339-322–661) earned the other team state berth, while Carthage sophomore Cale Preston (tied 2nd, 82-75–157), Lago Vista senior Knox Renfro (tied 2nd, 80-77–157) and Palestine junior Hudson Dear (4th, 79-79–158) advanced as the top three individuals not on a qualifying team.
The two-round University Interscholastic League Class 4A Golf State Tournament will be held at Kingsland’s Legends Golf Course beginning May 15.
Gatesville (379-361–740) and Salado (390-366–756) were also in attendance at the regional tournament, placing ninth and 11th, respectively.
Kasen Bankhead, a junior, was the Hornets’ top performer, erasing 10 strokes off his opening round to finish tied for 17th with an 89-79–168, while teammates Max Healer (90-93–183) and Gage Ford (98-85–183) were part of a five-way tie for 44th. Ford is a junior, and Healer is a sophomore.
Cooper Boyd, a senior, and junior Garrett Sullivant rounded out Gatesville’s total. Boyd shot a 102-106–208, and Sullivant had a 107-104–211.
All five of the Eagles finished within 10 strokes and eight places of each other with senior Noah Self leading the quintet, carding a 99-86–185 to be situated 50th overall.
Cutter Meyer (53rd, 95-94–189), who is a senior, freshman Owen Piatt (54th, 99-92–191), junior Sulley Anderson (56th, 99-94–193) and freshman Cade Fenoglio (58th, 97-98–105) complemented Self’s score.
Additionally, Salado sophomore Mason Brown shot a 106-96–202 to tie for 65th as an individual medalist.
