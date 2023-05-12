AUSTIN — Five area athletes made their debuts at the University Interscholastic League Class 4A Track & Field State Championships on Thursday, and while the ideal results were not obtained, plenty of time remains.
Salado’s underclassman trio of freshman Cade Harris and sophomores Luke Anderson and Penelope Anderson, Gatesville junior Barrett Boyd and Lampasas junior Asa White each capped off successful seasons by placing among the state’s best at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Although medals eluded the contingency, each proved capable of earning additional opportunities in the future.
White delivered the group’s most impressive outing, placing sixth in the long jump after entering with the field’s worst seed mark.
After winning the District 24-4A championship with a leap of 20 feet, 9½ inches and following with distances of 22-9¾ and 21-11¼ at the area and Region III meets, respectively, White needed just three attempts to produce his best jump.
With a mark of 22-2¾, White situated himself in fourth place until being overtaken on the final attempt, dropping him two spots.
Wimberley senior Gabriel Wray claimed the gold medal, winning with a distance of 23-6.
While White exceeded the most expectations, Harris also finished above her projection.
The distance runner qualified for two events in her first year of eligibility, running in both the 1,600 and 3,200, and despite earning the regional championship in the 1,600 and qualifying for state as the 3,200 regional runner-up, Harris could not replicate the success.
She came close in the 1,600, though.
After entering with the seventh fastest mark, Harris was fourth in the event with a time of 5:16.73 and placed eighth (12:04.30) in the 3,200.
Canyon junior Hannah Stuart’s time of 10:30.12 won the 3,200 by 29.06, and she also placed first (4:54.28) in the 1,600.
Harris’ postseason run was more impressive based on the fact she barely advanced beyond district in the 3,200 with a fourth-place time of 11:57.38. She capitalized on the opportunity, however, by placing first (11:44.11) at area before shaving more than 14 seconds off the time en route to a silver-medal showing at regionals (11:29.88).
In the 1,600, Harris had a similar path to state, finishing third (5:29.16) at district before winning the area (5:30.52) and regional (5:15.90) championships.
Luke Anderson and Boyd had a pair of fifth-place finishes.
In the pole vault, Boyd fell one inch shy of tying her best height of the postseason, clearing 12-6 to tie Sulphur Springs sophomore Jaicee Jasmer, who was fifth based on a tiebreaker. Comal Canyon Lake senior Alencia Lentz won the event with a height of 13-6.
Boyd completes her campaign as the district (11-0) and area (12-7) champion, and she was second (11-6) at regionals.
After completing the first lap of the 800-meter run in seventh place, Luke Anderson was able to overtake two runners en route to narrowly beating out Wharton senior Kameron Mitchell by a mere two-hundredths of a second.
Luke Anderson had a time of 1 minute, 55.76 seconds.
Burnet sophomore Victor Aviles crossed the finish line in 1:53.36 to claim the gold medal.
In the same event, Penelope Anderson could not overcome a slow start, falling to the back of the pack early before placing eighth (2:23.56).
With a time of 2:15.02, Abree Winfrey, a Canyon senior, beat out freshman teammate Addyson Bristow (2:15.09) for first place in the event.
Luke Anderson and Penelope Anderson were each first at district and second at the regional meet, while Penelope Anderson won the championship at the area meet, where Luke Anderson was third.
