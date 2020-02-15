LAMPASAS — The mentality had to change.
Facing a must-win situation in its home finale, Lampasas saw an early double-digit advantage completely evaporate as Salado rallied, constructing a 38-32 lead late in the third quarter.
But the Eagles could not pull away.
The Badgers responded with a 21-6 run to close the game, earning a 53-44 victory and taking sole possession of fourth place in the District 27-4A race heading into the last game of the regular season.
Despite the late scoring surge, Lampasas guard Jett Bramon believes the comeback was related to more than simply making shots.
“We came out slow to start the second half,” the sophomore said, “and we could have let that win the game for them, but we stepped up and took control because we knew how important this game was.
“We made up our minds and did what we had to do.”
The Badgers allowed just two field goals in the fourth quarter with one coming in the final 15 seconds of regulation while making 6 of 10 field goals and producing nine unanswered points after the Eagles pulled within two points, 44-42.
Although Lampasas (16-15, 4-5) was forced to put together a comeback to collect the victory, the team’s confidence is growing, according to Badgers head coach Aaron Nuckles.
“Our sophomores are turning into juniors,” he said, “and our juniors are becoming seniors. We’re starting to be more mature.
“They’re taking the coaching, and nobody is getting their feelings hurt. We’re just going out and doing what we know how to do.”
It was not easy against Salado, though.
Lampasas jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter before seeing the cushion deflated to four points, 18-14, by the end of the period. The Eagles, who fell to 3-6 in district, claimed their first lead at 22-21 on Caleb Self’s layup, and they entered halftime with a 31-25 advantage.
With less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Salado led 38-32, but the Badgers refused to see their postseason hopes dashed.
“We practiced all week for this,” Lampasas junior Michael Murray Jr. said. “We’ve been working hard, and we knew we had to increase our intensity.
“We decided we were going to fight back, and they folded.”
Bramon finished with a game-high 16 points, while sophomore guard Nate Borchardt had 15 points as the duo combined for 13 of the Badgers’ 16 fourth-quarter points. Additionally, Murray had nine points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three assists, helping to negate an 11-point, nine-rebound outing from Eagles senior Cade Scallin.
While the victory was necessary, it did not secure anything for Lampasas.
The Badgers can clinch the district’s final playoff berth with a win at No. 6 Liberty Hill on Tuesday, but a loss coupled with a Salado win at Austin Eastside Memorial (0-9) would force a tiebreaker between the Eagles and Lampasas.
Although the Badgers can afford to lose, they intend to upset the Panthers and avoid another encounter with the Eagles.
“We just have to go out knowing in our minds that anything can happen,” Bramon said. “We can’t allow anybody to count us out.
“The minute they do, we’re going to surprise them.”
LAMPASAS 53, SALADO 44
Salado (44)
Scallin 11, Goings 7, Pittman 6, Miller 6, Mescher 5, Abel 5, Self 2, Jenkins 2.
Lampasas (53)
Bramon 16, Borchardt 15, Murray Jr. 9, Porter 8, Malave 3, Webb 2.
Salado 14 17 7 6—44
Lampasas 18 7 12 16—53
3-Point Goals—Salado 5 (Goings 2, Mescher, Pittman, Abel), Lampasas 8 (Bramon 4, Borchardt 3, Malave). Free Throws—Salado 5-14, Lampasas 7-16. Fouled Out—Scallin. Total Fouls—Salado 19, Lampasas 14. Technicals—None.
Records—Salado 3-6 27-4A; Lampasas 16-15, 4-5 27-4A.
FRIDAY'S 27-4A SCORES
- Lampasas 53, Salado 44
- No. 6 Liberty Hill 54, Burnet 50
- No. 21 Taylor 60, Austin Eastside Memorial 20
27-4A STANDINGS
x-Liberty Hill (8-1)
x-Taylor (7-2)
x-Burnet (5-4)
Lampasas (4-5)
Salado (3-6)
Austin Eastside Memorial (0-9)
x-clinched playoff spot
