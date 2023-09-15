PFLUGERVILLE — Reed Jerome loves his new role, but he has not forgotten his roots.
Through the first three weeks of the season, Lampasas’ offense was impressive, averaging 50.7 points behind the first-year quarterback, who accounted for 393 total yards and six touchdowns in a 72-37 victory versus visiting Georgetown East View last week — the most points since Johnny “Lam” Jones led the Badgers to a 73-0 against San Saba in 1975.
Thursday evening, despite a lengthy pregame weather delay resulting in a 10-minute warmup period and an eight-minute halftime, Lampasas delivered another strong offensive outing, amassing 423 yards in a 36-28 victory against Pflugerville Connally to keep their undefeated record intact.
While the Badgers delivered on the ground and through the air as expected, they also produced multiple key stops at critical moments in the game, including thwarting a go-ahead two-point conversion attempt with 3 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in regulation.
And following the win, for reasons other than the obvious, Jerome admitted enjoying seeing Lampasas’ defense drastically impact the outcome.
“I love all those guys,” the converted linebacker said. “I played alongside a bunch of those guys last year, and they are a bunch of playmakers. People give us a lot of credit for our offense because we put up a bunch of points, but they are making the plays when it matters.
“They give us the ball back when it matters, and that is exactly what they did tonight.”
The Cougars pulled within a point, 29-28, late in the game following a 77-yard scoring drive and decided to forgo an extra-point attempt in favor of potentially taking control of the contest with a successful two-point conversion.
The plan, however, backfired.
Connally senior receiver Owen Garcia was stopped for a loss on the play, and Lampasas immediately capitalized on the opportunity as running back Jett Walker punctuated a 52-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown with 49 seconds remaining in the game.
Then, approximately 30 seconds later, the Badgers recovered a fumble, allowing them to secure the win by running out the clock.
“Connally has been putting up some points,” Lampasas head coach Troy Rogers said. “They scored 56 last week, and they can score in droves. So for us to get those stops when we needed them was huge.”
The Badgers built a 14-0 lead thanks to a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jerome, who was a unanimous 13-4A, Division I All-District First Team selection at inside linebacker in 2022, to Bryson Roberts and a 27-yard scoring run from Jerome, but 15 unanswered points allowed the Cougars (2-2) to take a slim lead late in the third quarter.
The squads then exchanged scores on each ensuing drive with Lampasas sandwiching an eight-yard touchdown run from Walker and a 63-yard touchdown reception by freshman Ty Johnson around a Connally trip into the end zone before the Cougars reached the end zone for the final time.
Walker finished with 146 yards and two touchdowns rushing, while Jerome added 102 yards and a score on the ground to go with his 115-yard, two-touchdown passing performance. Johnson’s lone catch led the team, while Roberts had two receptions for 45 yards.
“We’ve got deep threats,” Walker said. “We can hit teams with screens, and we’ve got blocking in the backfield. It all just works out for us.
“Everything is just fitting together like a nice puzzle.”
Now, the Badgers (4-0) turn their attention toward closing the nondistrict schedule with a win against a state-ranked opponent.
Lampasas remains on the road Friday, traveling to Class 4A, Division II No. 5 Wimberley, where the Badgers will attempt to get revenge for a heartbreaking loss a year ago.
In front of its homecoming crowd, Lampasas scored on its opening possession, and then quickly lost control as the Texans, who were ranked sixth at the time, responded with 17 unanswered points and never trailed again, winning 38-28.
Wimberley then-sophomore quarterback Cody Stoever accounted for 348 total yards (174 passing, 171 rushing) and five touchdowns in the affair.
Through three games this season, Stoever has completed 43 of 64 passes for 625 yards and nine touchdowns with only one interception. Additionally, he has 202 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on a team-high 50 carries.
And those stats could inflate significantly as the Texans (3-0) travel to winless Fredericksburg (0-3) tonight.
Jerome is not concerned about the opposition, though.
“It feels good right now,” he said, “but we just try to be 1-0 every week and keep that grind going. Wimberley is a big game because it is the next game, and that is all we are looking for — an opportunity to play.
“We don’t focus on who is across from us. We just focus on ourselves.”
