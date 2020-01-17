Lampasas’ Alyssa Ayers set a pair of school records Thursday on the way to winning the 123-pound division at the Lampasas Powerlifting Meet.
Ayers, a state bronze medalist in the 114 division last season as a sophomore, squatted 280 pounds, bench pressed 190 and dead lifted 300 for a total of 770. The bench press and three-lift total are LHS records.
Ayers was named the meet’s best lifter in the light classes and helped the Lady Badgers finish third in the team standings.
Lago Vista won the meet, and Stephenville finished second.
Sophomore Lila Walling was runner-up in the 259 division for the Lady Badgers, finishing with a 720 total.
A pair of freshmen produced third-place finishes for Lampasas: Rylie Jones in the 198 division, and Kaydence Fletcher at 105.
